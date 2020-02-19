Cora Williams Greene was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, she was Mama. She taught us, my brothers and sisters, how to be strong and to fight for what was right. “Don’t be a bystander,” she would say. So, when my sisters and cousins took part in demonstrations against the school system and were arrested, my mother was very afraid for them. But she stood by them because she knew they were right. “Everything you do won’t be easy, but somebody has to do it,” she said.
My mother’s main objection to segregation was that black children were studying from old books and doing it in cold classrooms and buildings that were in desperate need of repair. I remember asking her why our books had writing in them. She said, “Because they are old.” “‘They,’” she said, “take the old books and put new binders on them and give them to ‘us’ while ‘they’ get new ones.” “That’s not fair,” I said. “I know,” she said, “that’s why I go out and protest every day. I want you to have a good education, too.”
No matter where injustice was found, my mother fought against it for as long as she could. When they dumped the PCB here, she, along with a group of Warren County residents, marched to Raleigh to the steps of the Legislative Building to protest against the PCB dump. They walked during the day and slept in tents during the night. Working for the Civil Rights Movement, exposing the way poor people were treated, and trying to improve the human condition were things near and dear to my mother’s heart.
Thank you to the Warren County NAACP for shining a light on the work of my mother, Cora Williams Greene, one who truly loved helping people whenever and wherever she could. Because of you, many others now know about one who has always been our hero.
Thank you to my niece, Niketa Greene (Frazier), for the beautiful article that was published in last week’s paper. We are so proud of you. Your grandmother would be proud, too.
FLORENCE GREENE OWENS
Daughter of Cora Williams Greene
Durham
