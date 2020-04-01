“You will love your neighbor as yourself.” Mark 12:31 (CEB)
I have been thinking a good deal this week about what it means to really “love” our neighbors. We throw the word “love” around so much that I fear it has lost its meaning. We say we love clothing styles and hairdos, television shows and songs. Recently, I told my wife that “I love hamburgers.” What do we mean when we say, “love you neighbor”? Do I love people like I love hamburgers? I sincerely hope not. Love must be something bigger, something grander, than just really liking something.
For my part, I believe the Christian faith offers the purest, the sincerest, definition of love imaginable. Self-sacrifice. It’s about preferring others over myself. It’s about treating others, at all times, the way I want to be treated. The 18th-century author Samuel Johnson is credited with saying, “The true measure of a man is how he treats someone who can do him absolutely no good.” In other words, if I only do good to those who can repay me in kind, then what have I really gained (Lk 6:33)? Not to sermonize, but it seems to me that this is the heart of the Christian message: God made the ultimate sacrifice for us who could never repay it. That’s love!
So how do we live that kind of self-sacrificing love in a moment like this, when people are anxious, concerned, even fearful? The answer is really quite simple: treat others the way we want to be treated. We can do this in ways both small and large. We can make minor adjustments, and we can step out of our comfort zone to do things that require more sacrifice.
Case in point, I was forced to make a supply run to the grocery store this week. I had a list and was making my way quickly through the store until I got to the section where the dried beans usually live. It was empty except for two small bags. Not to be greedy, I took one and left one.
When I got to the aisle for paper products, it was just as bare. There was only one large package of paper towels and two smaller ones left. However, I observed a man trying to decide between the larger package and one of the smaller ones. After a few moments of intense study, he seemed to decide he could get by with the two-pack and put the six-pack back on the self.
Amidst all the news stories and Facebook posts about greedy people stockpiling, here was a man thinking of others ahead of himself. My heart smiled, and I decided I could live without the beans. Someone else needed one of those two bags more than I did. Those are the little things. But what about the larger sacrifices?
Again, I feel encouraged when I look at the ways we, as a society, have embraced the practice of social distancing. This is no small thing. It requires a great deal of sacrifice to stay home when it’s not necessary to be out, to juggle homeschooling and a job, to cancel public meetings. Churches find this especially difficult since our life together revolves around our communal worship. However, any or all of these things could be done just as easily out of fear as they can be out of love. So how do we know we are loving our neighbor and not just fearing our neighbor?
Again, I think the answer is simple. I only need to ask, “Am I protecting others or protecting myself?” Love, after all, is about putting others first. I should avoid crowds not so that I don’t get sick, but so that I don’t transmit the virus from one person to another. I should distance myself, but not isolate myself. I can still call, write, or message someone so that they don’t feel isolated. I can choose not to gather in groups so that the most vulnerable don’t get exposed, but I can find other ways to help those same vulnerable people.
I know of churches delivering meals to the homebound and infirmed, I’ve seen organizations (churches, schools and civic groups) making sure children have meals while they can’t be in school. Loaves & Fishes, here in Warren County, has stepped up their service to help meet the food shortage. There are groups making hospital masks for nurses who can’t get the supplies they need. Real love, that self-sacrificing kind, requires that we do more than just stay home. We must step out and help where and when we can. If we continue to do that, then we will make it through this, together.
The Rev. Richard D. Booker is pastor of Zion United Methodist Church in Norlina.
