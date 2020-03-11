As usual, county officials are deflecting the question asked.
I called the county manager’s office as to what was being done to supply the schools with the supplies needed to address the preemptive control of COVID-19 and what had been done to provide our students with study materials if they were required to be quarantined for two to 16 weeks. I was told that this had been turned over to the health department. I called the health department and was told, after being passed to three different people, that it had been decided to pass the responsibility to the school system. I called the school system, but was unable to have anyone answer a phone. As a last resort, I emailed the county commissioners and again failed to get a response to that specific question.
The county response that I did get is embarrassing and pitiful. I didn’t ask how to wash my hands. I asked if the schools had a supply of hand sanitizer, antiviral wipes, isopropyl alcohol, bleach, and the study materials needed for the students if they were quarantined for a month or more.
I trust that the county can now provide a professional answer to these questions.
I am now asking for the same information for our Senior Center, as they are the most vulnerable.
I trust the county is aware that COVID-19’s infection rate is at a rate to the power of 3. The cube of 100 is 1,000,000.
JOE MANN
Manson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.