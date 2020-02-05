I wish I was able to speak to every citizen in Warren County of voting age. The experts on such matters tell us that the next election with be decided by a minority of citizens. Remember, President Bush was elected to office by less than 600 votes.
When we talk to people about voting, we get a lot of excuses about why they don’t participate in elections. None of these excuses is valid. If these folks only knew how our governments — city, state and federal — have taken control of our lives, they would rise up in arms. We are no longer the democratic republic our forefathers founded. Our rulers, local, state and federal, take liberties with our constitution for which they would have been hanged a century ago.
You need to start recruiting and electing honest people who believe in our system of government and act accordingly. If we the people continue to ignore what is happening in government today, then your children and your grandchildren will not live in a free America. It is too late for my generation to change things. It is now up to our younger generations to become active in our government and get rid of the special interest groups that buy those who are sworn to represent us, the American hard-working citizens, not the money donors to their coffers.
Someone once said that we get the government we deserve. That can be true. We get what we deserve if we the people stand up and vote, or we suffer what we deserve if we don’t get out and vote. Remember, if you do not vote in the March 2020 Primaries and the Nov. 3 election, you will have no excuse to complain when more of your freedoms are taken away by your government.
We must change the direction of this country, starting with the county we live in to the state we live in and, finally, with the Nov. 3 presidential election. We need people today who put three simple words first in their responsibility to represent us in the government: “We the people.”
You and I are “We the People.” Let us take back our governments (local, state and national) so we can truly and honestly get back the “government we deserve” for us, our children and our grandchildren.
R. MAC SANFORD
Warrenton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.