Considering the narrative presented by the media concerning recent happenings in the N.C. House, it appears that the Republicans did something the Democrats didn’t like. Imagine that! As more details come out, another conclusion occurred to me.
Speaker Moore is on the record stating that if presented with an opportunity to do this, he would do so. The Democratic leadership believed him because they kept members on the House floor to prevent the vote from taking place. But miraculously on 9/11 (a reason for the Democrats not to be there) and the day after Republicans take two seats in the U.S. House in special elections (political will to do this), there is an override of the governor’s veto. Furthermore, both sides have narratives for their supporters. Republicans: “we passed our budget.” Democrats: “the Republicans used a dirty trick” (with a kicker being a campaign slogan for the 2020 elections “Take back the majority”). If this seems all too coincidental to you (insert as much sarcasm as possible), Me2! This was agreed to in advance by the leadership of these parties, and then executed. My question is: Who is the Shakespeare who wrote it?
Being a registered Independent, and having been so all of my adult life, this leaves a bad taste in my mouth. To those who can remember such a thing, it’s like a swallow of a fresh cold glass of real milk, and then realizing that somehow the cow found the one spot in the pasture where the wild onions had come up. Further bovine reference, but stating it kindly because it is directed at others, and with the prerequisite of minding my manners, it’s plant fertilizer.
The reality is the state of N.C. has to have a budget, and this is how it was decided.
Now, I apologize (especially to my youngest daughter who is an English teacher) for my cheeky use of the Shakespearean theme. However, if I may, please lend me your ears a little while longer. At some point the citizens of this state have to restore our sovereignty over this government, and although I have shared this in the past, never forget:
“It is a foundational principle of our government that the principal supreme power is possessed by the people of this state as sovereign and derived, inferior and delegated power is possessed by the servants that they employ.”
N.C. Superior Court judges: Wilton Russell Duke, Yvonne Mims Evans, Howard E. Manning.
Robert M. Watson, Sr.
Warrenton
