Hello! My friends and I, who are in sixth grade at Northside K-8 School, are starting a Sunrise Hub in Warren County. Sunrise is a national, youth-led climate movement. One of our main goals in to put the Green New Deal into effect, which will create millions of good jobs around the country, while stopping climate change. We are interested in doing this because we are concerned that climate change will negatively affect our future. We are already seeing increasingly severe storms, floods, droughts, and fires. We need to bring young people (8-35) together and help build a more healthy, just, and sustainable community.
If you want to get involved, you can reach out to me below. We will have a Zoom call this weekend—get in touch to find out the details. This is the best time to act. If we work together, we can use our strength as a nation to build a better world!
To learn more about sunrise, go to this link:.sunrisemovement.org/.
JUNIPER CUMMING
