Just a reminder that we have many black and brown children growing up in Warren County. I have black children and grandchildren myself. I pray for the safety of all children, but I must admit that I pray for mine even more, especially my grandsons.
We’ve watched across the USA a black child shot in the back in the middle of the street wearing a hoodie and having a bag of skittles. One shot in the back of a car for playing music too loud. One shot for having a toy BB gun. And if that wasn’t enough, as the world watched for over 8 minutes, a black man (somebody’s child) was held with a knee on his throat until he died. Just recently another black man (somebody’s child) was held by his T-shirt with one hand as the murderer’s other hand pumped multiple bullets in his back while his black children watched in horror.
I know some people may think our lives are worthless. The evidence is exhibited when an indictment was handed down for three counts for a weapon being unlawfully discharged into a building, while that same weapon used by the same person fired several bullets into a young girl’s body killing her.
No charges were filed. What does that say? Is the building more valuable than a life? GOD forbid! Their lives did matter to their mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children, spouses, but most of all they mattered to me. I wept because they were all GOD’s Creation.
Let us keep praying for our children! THEY MATTER.
MARY SOMERVILLE
Ridgeway
