In my previous column, found in the April 1, 2020, edition of The Warren Record, I began the conversation of estate planning. Whether estate planning is a hard to approach topic or one you can approach with ease, it is necessary to explore and take action.
What does estate planning cover, and why is it needed? Estate planning is deciding how one wants their affairs taken care of, and making a plan to have those actions and wishes carried out upon one’s death. It is not just for the wealthy or older people. Most adults who have jobs and a family should start some action toward estate planning.
Estate planning is not just a will, but involves many other components. Some parts of estate planning can be completed on your own, but I implore you to seek professional help along the way to make sure all legal details are covered.
According to North Carolina Cooperative Extension Publications, planning an estate includes having a Will, Letter of Intent, and Powers of Attorney, A Living Will, and Trusts.
A will is a legally binding document stating your decisions about what should be done with your property and possessions after your death. A will can be done on your own, although it is not suggested that you go it alone, but seek the help of an attorney or an advisor.
Letter of Intent, also referred to as a Letter of Instruction, is not legally binding, but it is a great way to share your wishes and communicate effectively with your family and loved ones in case of an emergency, such as a sudden illness or hospitalization, or in case of death. Information included in the letter will be things like the names and addresses of your banking institutions, lawyer, healthcare providers, and various insurances. Other information included in a Letter of Intent might be where to find items such as your birth certificate, tax returns, how you want your assets handled, where to find titles, deeds, checkbooks, marriage certificates, and even items such as online and social media passwords and login information.
Powers of Attorney (Durable Powers of Attorney) are legally binding documents giving one legal rights to act upon another’s behalf. The person you choose to act upon your behalf is referred to as your attorney-in-fact, or your agent, and you are referred to as the principal. The Power of Attorney, widely used during times of illness and disability, ends when the principal dies. It can be rescinded after divorce, if the designated power of attorney can no longer act in good faith, or whenever the principal makes a change.
Various kinds of Powers of Attorney are:
n Health Care Power of Attorney is a durable power of attorney which allows your agent/attorney-in-fact to make legal decisions about your physical and mental health when you cannot.
n Advance Instruction for Mental Health Treatment allows legally binding decisions to be made about your mental health, and can be used with or without the Health Care Power of Attorney.
n A Living Will is your requested choice to die of natural death, meaning you do not want to live with extensive help from machines and healthcare technology when there is no expected chance of returning to a normal state.
Trusts are legally binding documents regulating the transfer of property.
Take time to visit North Carolina Cooperative Extension’s website for more valuable, research-based information on estate planning and numerous other topics: content.ces.ncsu.edu/estate-plan-documents-explained#section_heading_10267.
Additional information is available at investopedia.com.
