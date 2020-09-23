The following is reprinted from January 2005.
One mistake the average person makes is to underestimate the intelligence of wild animals. Intelligence comes in different forms. To some people, it is what they themselves have a lot of, and anyone who doesn’t think and do things their way isn’t very intelligent.
Nature provides the wild creatures with everything they need to survive in their wild, beautiful, but sometimes savage habitat. Those needs are only the basic necessities of life, including food and water, and the most essential of all — freedom. And nature gives each of them the means to obtain the things they need, with intelligence being one of the most important.
Instinct is a part of the wild animals’ intelligence, but that is something most humans don’t have. The only instinct human babies are born with is to seek and find the source of milk. All other intelligence has to be acquired, and it seems to me that many of us don’t acquire very much.
Nature uses a variety of means to impart intelligence to animals. For instance, parent predators, through instinct, know that they have to teach their babies to kill prey animals before weaning them.
As an example, when a female bobcat gives birth to her kittens, for several days, the babies live only on her milk. Later, the mother will hunt and kill birds, squirrels, mice, voles, and rabbits. She will bring the dead prey animal back to her den and pull off chunks of meat, covered with fur or feathers, chew up the chunks, and let the babies eat it. Then, when her milk is drying up and her mammary glands are shrinking, she will go out to hunt. And when she catches a prey animal such as a rabbit, instead of completely killing it, she will bring it alive back to the den and let the babies finish killing it. Therefore, when she weans her babies, usually by leaving the den, they know how to kill prey animals; otherwise, they couldn’t survive on their own.
One of the most intelligent of all wild creatures is the Canada Goose. (And, just for the record, they are not “Canadian” Geese.) It is widely assumed that they come from Canada, but their name comes from the man, a Mr. Canada, who originally classified them. When a Canada goose hatches, pecking its way out of the egg, the first thing it sees is its mother, and for as long as it lives, it will always know its mother from all other geese.
From four to 48 hours after hatching, the little geese, properly called “goslings,” will follow their mother as she leaves the nest and pairs up with her mate, the goslings’ father. The two adults are extremely protective of their babies, which usually number from four to 10. However, in spite of their protective efforts, some of the goslings won’t survive. They fall prey to snapping turtles, owls, hawks, and big fish.
Everywhere the mother Canada goes, either swimming in the water or grazing in grass on land, the goslings follow in a single file line behind her, and the father, properly called a “gander,” brings up the rear.
By late summer or early fall, the goslings have grown to adult size, and most humans can’t distinguish the adults from the offspring. But the geese can. By then the family has joined up with other families, and they have formed into a flock, from a few to over a hundred, sometimes more. Even in a flock of a hundred or more, the young ones still know their mother and will always follow her wherever she goes.
I have always admired the Canada Geese with their lifestyle of freedom, their intelligence, and their devotion to one another. They mate for life and remain loyal, sometimes even to death. Probably the thing I most admire about them is their wanderlust.
In late summer or early fall, when a slight chill can be detected in the air, something begins to stir within the Canadas. It is a calling to them from a faraway place. Instinct. The restlessness grows stronger each day, until it has to be answered. One morning, not long after daybreak, the alpha female in the flock begins to call, a honking that sends a message to every member: “It’s time to leave.”
Simultaneously, the entire flock rises and climbs high into the air, headed due south, bound for their wintering grounds in a safe haven hundreds of miles away, in the southern hemisphere. The flock forms into a “V” formation, and as they get closer to their destination, they encounter other flocks from various areas, all headed to the same general location, all in “V” formations high overhead.
Those of us who have seen the formations know that one side of the V is always longer than the other. I recently received an interesting letter from a reader of my column in Springfield, Ill. His name is Jim, and he has long wondered what is the reason for that. Said that he had asked hunters, game wardens, and other wildlife people, but nobody can tell him. I happen to know the answer, and actually there are two answers, one simple and one more complex.
In next week’s column, I will tell the answer to Jim’s question.
