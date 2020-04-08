The following is reprinted from February 2015.
In spite of centuries of unwarranted and unjustified persecution and slaughter, wolves have managed to somehow survive, when lesser and weaker animals would long ago have become extinct. Wolves are nature’s most important predators in the predator-prey system that carries out the balance of nature.
Why is it that wolves have been wholesale killed the world over? What is it about wolves that the very mention of them causes fear and hatred? Two reasons are “Little Red Riding Hood” and the big bad wolf and “The Three Little Pigs” and the big bad wolf, both of which unfairly portray wolves as bloodthirsty killers for centuries all over the earth. Probably another reason is that being the largest worldwide predator, they make a good evil villain to be in fairy tales and folklore. Children are highly impressionable when told tales of big bad wolves and grow up with a fear and hatred of wolves.
But probably the thing that causes the worst hatred comes from wolves killing livestock. Some farmers and other owners of livestock don’t take the time to realize that the wolves were here long before man and his pigs, cattle, sheep and other livestock, and when man came and replaced the wild things, such as deer and wild hogs, with cattle, pigs and other domestic prey animals, the wolves had no choice but to occasionally kill some of the farm animals to keep from starving. And few hunters realize that it is wolves that actually improve and perpetuate the populations of deer, elk, bison, wild sheep and other game animals. A chief of the Inuits in Alaska once said, “It is the wolf that makes the caribou strong.”
Just as some politicians hate guns, some politicians hate wolves. The states of Washington, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming and Idaho were once prime habitat with good populations of wolves. That habitat is still there, but no longer are wolves there in abundance. In fact, wolf populations are extremely low, mostly due to government-endorsed programs to kill thousands of wolves, and goals to kill even more may come about. People in positions of authority to allow wholesale slaughter of wolves obviously know or care little of the importance of predators in the environment. To them, money and votes are more important than a healthy environment, and like the gun-hating politicians, should be voted out of office.
As to the belief that wolves are a threat to humans, nothing could be further from the truth. To my knowledge, there have been only two documented incidents of wolves killing people in this country, while dogs have killed hundreds of people. We have several wolves here at the wildlife center, and we know from experience that wolves are extremely gentle animals.
In the habitat of wild wolves, humans have no reason to be afraid of them; bears yes, wolves no. The senses of wolves’ sight, smell and hearing are hundreds of times greater than humans. An arctic wolf can smell a deer carcass 10 miles away. Whenever a human comes anywhere near a pack of wolves, they know it and are long gone before the human gets close.
One reason some people are afraid of them is that wolves howl often, and to some people, it’s a scary sound. But some people like to hear them. When I was in the military, one winter, soon after my battalion arrived at Camp Ripley, Minn., we began to hear packs of gray wolves howling just at first dark. Some of the soldiers would immediately go into the barracks, but I would go looking for the wolves. Of course, I never got even close to them, but one day on patrol, I came face-to-face with a pair of timber wolves. Susan Blaylock, Bobby’s wife, is our closest neighbor across the hill from our wildlife center, and she says that she likes to hear our wolves’ howl, and thinks it’s a pretty sound.
Why do wolves howl? Several reasons. Probably the main reason is to let other wolves know to stay away from their territory. And when the pack has disbursed, maybe from hunting or from being chased by hunters, the alpha male wolf and his mate, the alpha female, begin to howl to bring the pack back together. But sometimes, seemingly for no reason, they howl loud and long. That is when something from thousands of years ago stirs their souls.
When the pack howls, it’s always the alpha female that starts, then her mate joins in, followed by all of the others. They howl in chorus and harmony. It usually lasts for several minutes, and it’s a beautiful sound that rings across the rivers, forests, prairies and mountains.
Sirens on ambulances, fire trucks and police cars have a vibration that affects the wolves’ ears and causes them to howl. Every weekday afternoon at 5:30 p.m., a siren blows in the town of Warrenton. All of our wolves begin to howl along with the siren. Every once in a while, for some reason, that siren won’t blow, but even then at exactly 5:30 p.m., the wolves howl.
Many wild creatures defend and mark their territory. Deer scrape and rub, beavers build castor mounds, mockingbirds dive bomb, bluebirds sweep down, fish pile up small rocks... and wolves howl.
