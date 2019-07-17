Editor’s note: The following is reprinted from September 2011.
Change is ongoing and comes fast in the military service. When I enlisted into the military service in 1958, I was issued an M-1 rifle, olive green fatigue uniform, khaki dress uniform, and brown combat boots. Less than a year later the Army changed to black boots, and the soldiers who had brown boots were issued a bottle of black dye to coat over and make them black. Trouble was, the first time you marched through mud or water, the black dye washed off and your boots were brown again.
Back in those days when healthy young men either enlisted or were drafted, the Army was comprised of a broad sampling of every type of person in the nation, all types of talents, physiques, backgrounds and levels of intelligence. It wasn’t very long until some soldier, probably with a background of leather working in civilian life, figured out that when you coated your brown boots with black dye while they were still wet, if you held the flame from a match or cigarette lighter to them, they would blaze up all over and the fire burned the dye into the grain of the leather; your boats would be black forever, and they would hold a spit shine much better.
During my time in the service, the basic standard individual weapon changed from the M-1 Garrand to the M-14 rifle, then to the M-16 rifle. When we switched to the M-16s, the Army modified the M-14 rifle racks to hold securely the M-16s as they were stored in the arms vaults. However, there was a young private in my unit at the time who could, with only his bare hands, take an M-16 rifle from a locked rack. Each rack held 20 rifles, and I could tell that private to go into the arms vault and bring out a rifle. Those racks were the absolute best that the Army had, yet that private could somehow get any rifle from a locked rack. He refused to divulge how he did it, but he confided in me that he quickly disassembled the rifle into three pieces and just as quickly reassembled it.
It always amused me to watch a new commander, usually a first lieutenant, take over command of a unit and many a time was haughty, arrogant and with a superior attitude. Most of the time they soon discovered to listen to the advice of the older sergeants and other cadre and settled down, but every once in a while a new young commander had to learn the hard way. I remember one time a new CO (commanding officer) went down to an area where our communications section was training. Two privates were practicing climbing light poles and stringing commo wire. They wore climbing spikes on their boots and rather quickly got to the top of the tall wooden poles. However, it was a different and slower process in coming back down. You had to know exactly how to utilize those spikes or you could get hurt real bad.
That new, arrogant commander ordered those two commo privates to show him how to climb a pole as they were doing. The time was 11 hundred hours (11 a.m.), and the privates strapped a pair of climbing spikes on the commander’s boots and showed him how to jam each spike into the wooden pole at just the right angle and how to move the safety strap in sync with each step going up. It took them about an hour to get him way up to the top of the pole. About that time the first sergeant called on the radio telling that it was “chow call” (time to go to the mess hall to eat lunch). The two privates jumped into their jeep and drove off to the mess hall, leaving the commander at the top of the pole for an hour until they returned from lunch.
I can remember another time when I was assigned to an Army National Guard battalion headquarters about 100 miles from the nearest Army post, which was Fort Bragg. A young captain was in charge of all of us active Army personnel. Like some other young officers, he had a lot to learn. One of his policies regarded sick leave excuses. He made it perfectly clear to all of us soldiers that if you didn’t report for duty due to sickness or injury, you must have a written excuse from a military doctor. His rationale was that almost anyone could get a sick or injury excuse from a civilian doctor. On the other hand, military doctors were stricter and less sympathetic, less likely to allow a soldier to miss duty if he were not really seriously sick or injured.
Trouble was, the nearest military doctors were located at Fort Bragg, 100 miles away. One morning a sergeant called in to say that he was running a high fever, had a severe sore throat and had aches and chills. He had been to the emergency room at the local hospital and had a copy of the doctor’s report.
The young captain reminded the sick sergeant of his policy requiring sick or injury excuses from military doctors only, and he further told the sergeant that if he did not have an excuse from a military doctor, he had better report for duty, which the sergeant did and suffered through the day.
About a week later, we were all gathered on the drill field getting ready for our weekly four-mile run. While waiting for the run to start, a few of the soldiers were playing basketball. The captain decided to join in, and a few minutes later he went up high for a rebound and landed full weight on his ankle, twisting it under him.
He was obviously in much pain, and when we removed his running shoe and sock, we could see it already swelling and turning blue. He was unable to walk, and a couple of the soldiers carried him to an Army truck and laid him in the back in preparation to transport him to the local hospital.
It was time for the four-mile run to start, and the captain said loudly, “Men, I’m sorry that I won’t be able to make the run with you.”
At that time the sergeant who had been sick with a sore throat and fever stepped forward and said, “Captain, meaning no disrespect, but I don’t see any military doctors here.”
–Continued next week–
