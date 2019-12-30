Happy New Year! 2020 is here, and once again we have the opportunity to be better and do better, to be kinder, more compassionate, more giving and the opportunity to reach our full potential. What’s your plan? What kind of impact will you make in the world? What will your legacy be?
About 10 years ago, I read the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Steven Covey; I even attended an extensive training on how to implement the habits in my life. In the book, Covey presented tons of information to think about and to act on; however, one of the ideas that has stuck with me is “How do I want people to speak of me at my 90th birthday party.”
I am also reminded of a joke I once heard: a mother and son along with many others were attending the funeral of her late husband and the boy’s father. So many people were standing and telling many wonderful stories and heartfelt comments about the deceased, that the mother leaned to her son and whispered, “Son, go look into the casket to make sure that it is your father in there.”
Get the picture? The way we live our lives does matter. Some will say that it does not matter what others say about them. They live their lives the way that pleases them. And I do think that being true to one’s own ideas and dreams is important, as well a creating and leaving a legacy.
Have you ever thought about how others will see you and your works when you are 90 years old? It’s never too late to assess yourself and your contributions to society, even if you are 88 years old. There is always room for improvement or to continue serving others by living the legacy you have created.
Some ideas to implement are:
Volunteer. There are many ways to volunteer, whether you actually pitch in and do the work or contribute financially. Contact a local church or community organization to find out how you can help.
Be a mentor. Share your talents or profession with someone. Many families with children are looking for a mentor. Share your college experiences. Maybe you work for or have retired from the federal or state government; share your journey with a young person who is trying to figure things out.
Set goals for yourself. Is there a hobby that piques your interest? Have you been thinking about a new career, or perhaps returning to school?
There is a song with the words “May the life I live, speak for me. May the service I give speak for me.” Leaving a legacy is not about sharing riches, bragging rights or our claim to fame. Leaving a legacy is about how the world is a better place because of the mark you left on it, and how we make our lives and the lives of others better.
