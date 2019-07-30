The 19th annual Wise 4th of July Parade and Festival was a great success, and we want to send out a heartfelt thank you to all of the sponsors, vendors, parade participants, and community members who are a vital part of making this event happen. We continually feel humbled and grateful for the role that everyone plays in this occasion to celebrate our nation’s independence.
We feel that our Wise 4th of July Parade and Festival is a great representation of who we are in Warren County — a community that can gather together, pray together, dance together, eat together, and play together — and we thank you all for being a part of that. We look forward to seeing you all in year 20!
Wise 4th of July Parade & Festival Committee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.