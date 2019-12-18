Greetings and happy and merry holidays to my fellow Warren County residents. A belated thank you goes out to the Warrenton fire department for a good Thanksgiving.
I am looking forward to Christmas to celebrating the birthday of all birthdays. He is still the reason for every season.
I’ve just loved all the decorations that are being featured as I ride down the local neighborhoods. It really looks so nice, and today just walking down Main Street is beautiful. Christmas trees decorated, poinsettias, etc. It’s hard to believe one year ago we got snow, and today it feels not snowy, just a chance of rain at almost 60 degrees.
In addition, I have something on my Christmas list, and that is in spite of all of the new shops, businesses, restaurants, etc., all I want for Christmas is a miracle on Macon Street for the grocery store to reopen.
Again, Happy Holidays 2019.
DOROTHY IRENE
WILLIAMS-KEARNEY
Warrenton
