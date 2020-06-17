The following is reprinted from February 2011.
Right many years ago, a person much older and wiser than I said that during your entire life if you have one true friend, you should consider yourself blessed. My daddy once told me that just as you can have too many children, more than you can properly take care of, you can also have more friends than you can properly care for.
They say that there is an exception to every rule, and I believe that a good friend of mine was such an exception. I say this because his list of friends seemed endless, and to my knowledge, he never let down or disappointed a single one of them.
The person of whom I speak is a man by the name of Johnny Rodwell, better known as Rocker, who passed away and left a void that will long be felt in this community. Rocker didn’t have a lot of formal education, but he was a walking encyclopedia of common sense and had the equivalent of a Ph.D. in things mechanical.
I knew him for most of his life, and I am aware of countless times when he was called upon for any number and many varieties of favors, but I never knew him to turn anyone down. He would help a total stranger just as quickly as he would an old friend.
Rocker was a simple man of the earth who loved people, but he also loved animals just as much, maybe even more. Almost two years ago our wildlife center received two wolf cubs, and he took an instant liking to them. He helped us build a large pen for them and visited them almost daily. As they grew into adults, the larger of the two, a male named Orion, bonded to Rocker.
He was once high in a hunting stand waiting for a buck whitetail deer when a big bobcat came out of the woods and was within easy range of Rocker’s rifle. When he put the crosshairs on the bobcat, he saw that it was unusually beautiful, so he lowered his rifle.
Rocker spent many an hour repairing equipment on our farm and never accepted as much as a dime for his labor. Once, my brother was lying on his back crossways under one of our big tractors, working on the motor. Somehow he crossed two wires, which caused the motor to start up. He had left the tractor in reverse gear, and it shot backwards with one of the front wheels running across my brother’s chest. Fortunately, he wasn’t badly hurt, but Rocker gave him quite a lecture.
Rocker wasn’t one to use a lot of flowery talk. He said what he wanted to say and didn’t mind saying what was on his mind, seeming not to realize that certain sensitive people might be offended. However, he was always right, and if someone happened to take offense, it was their problem, not his.
He had a routine of calling some of his closest friends on a daily basis. For instance, he would call me on my cellphone at approximately 10 a.m. every day. He just wanted to know if I was OK where I was. Rocker didn’t believe in saying “good-bye.” That was too final. Whenever he called me he, would end the call by saying “toodleloo.” I heard it a thousand times. Whenever I would call him, he still would not say good-bye. After talking to each other for a while, I suddenly realized that he was no longer there, having hung up.
Rocker bestowed upon me what I consider one of my highest compliments. He had a special word he said meant that a person was unafraid of anything and would not back down if he believed in something. He said, “Frank Newell, you are a real ‘snorter’.”
Rocker’s health began to decline, and he went down fast. Late one night, he left us and went to that repair shop up yonder. At the funeral home, some noticed that many of his hunting buddies weren’t there. When the funeral procession pulled into the cemetery, there they were waiting in their four wheel drive-trucks and wearing blaze orange. Rocker would have liked that.
I can only hope that the other people who knew him will remember how he looked, because there will never ever be another like him.
So Rocker, old friend, till we meet again… toodleloo.
