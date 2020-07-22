On 23 June 2020 we erased a small piece of history in Warren County. Because of outside threats against the safety of citizens and property in Warren County, it was decided that a statue commemorating the bravery of soldiers who fought during the Civil War had to be removed and hidden. Statues are being attacked and removed in most major cities these days.
Organized anarchists are rampaging across the country and many police departments have been ordered to stand back. Monuments to Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, Columbus and other significant contributors to the establishment of our great country have been attacked. Even a memorial to Frederick Douglas was not spared. It seems that not one historical statue is safe from destruction, because a single character flaw was found in a man’s background. So, history books will be rewritten, again.
For decades teachers in our schools and universities have been allowed to indoctrinate students with their personal political views. No wonder we have so many young people who believe it is right to rebel against history, religion and tradition. They are being taught that they should disrespect authority in order to make their formative beliefs known, even if it results in destruction of property or injury to others.
Some government “leaders” decide to allow protests that they know will turn violent. Others try to remove any “bad” monuments before violence can occur, which emboldens the bullies and anarchists to continue their attacks on other monuments. Recently memorials to the Virgin Mary have been vandalized in Boston and New York.
There have been no reports of those outsiders who supposedly threatened our little town of coming here and destroying businesses, homes or monuments. The top of the monument on the courthouse lawn has been removed, but what of the other links to the Civil War?
Will those outsiders come some day and attack homes or businesses on Bragg Street? Or, will they forget about us and will that small piece of Warren County history remain hidden away like a time capsule that some other government officials will have to deal with some day? It is time for all of us to put on our big boy pants and stand up to lawlessness and anarchy.
RON SCOW
Littleton
