I wanted to take a very brief moment to respond to J.W. Beddinfield’s (Sept. 30) letter in defense of the coal industry.
Rather than state my opinion on this matter, I encourage each reader to review the data from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis on Oct. 4. The data shows the coal industry has experienced a 40-year low. Consequently, while we may wish and hope for the return of 8-track tapes, vinyl records and the like, their return is just not going to happen.
This brings me to my purpose of writing today. Climate change is real and the world we leave to our children and grandchildren is our responsibility now. Reducing carbon emissions and rolling back health and safety standards is the not the answer for the future of the United States and the world.
We need leaders who care more about people than they do about the stock market and billionaires. We need leaders who have real plans for the future and not just silly names to call others when he can’t defend his policies.
People who watched the presidential debate need only to be honest about what each person witnessed. Early voting is a few days away. I hope we send a real message to the man who, when asked about people dying of the coronavirus, stated, “It is what it is.” I guess he meant until the person with the virus is the president.
EARLEAN
SUITTE-HENDERSON
Warrenton
