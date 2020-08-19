I want to take this opportunity to let this community know how proud they should be of the healthcare team at Community Memorial Hospital as they have faced the challenge of dealing with COVID-19.
Over the last five plus months, the CMH team has shown true dedication to caring for patients in what could easily be called the worst of times, other than that of a war zone perhaps. However, for all intents and purposes, they have been engaged in a war with an invisible, yet very deadly disease.
Highly infectious patients may not even display any symptoms of illness, yet can transmit the virus simply by being close to others and not wearing a mask. The act of speaking, a sneeze or a simple cough can send droplets containing the virus that can then be absorbed through the mouth, nose or eyes of another person.
Since COVID-19 arrived, the CMH team transformed a 70-bed community hospital into a multi-hospital complex capable of housing at least 225 acute care and critical care patients. This transition was accomplished within the first three weeks after the declaration of a state of emergency and was made possible by our ability to repurpose the original Community Memorial Hospital facility.
Our direct care teams have had to adapt to more strict levels of infection prevention protocols and daily put aside their fears of working in an environment that exists to treat all illnesses and injuries, but is also ready to face this new worldwide pandemic.
This requires an enormous amount of dedication and resilience and it is something that will carry them through these many months yet to come until an effective vaccine can be developed.
While we all seem to have adapted a bit more to this world of COVID-
19, I wanted everyone to know how awesome the CMH team of healthcare professionals is and how proud I am to be their CEO. I also want to thank this community for the many expressions of support and encouragement that have been offered to the staff at the hospital and all of our patient care divisions of CMH.
It means a lot for them to know that their willingness to face the daily risk to their personal health is appreciated. This same dedication is demonstrated by our EMS partners in this region who have worked tirelessly to make sure all patients receive whatever care is needed and I want to thank them as well.
W. SCOTT BURNETTE
Chief Executive Officer
