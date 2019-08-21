The following is reprinted from May 11, 2016.
I have always had a special place in my heart for good times of long ago, back when life was less complicated, the line between right and wrong was well defined, men were men, and women were real women. Back when the air was clean and the water was pure. Children were respectful to their parents and other adults, hence the old wise saying, “Children should be seen and not heard.”
Most products, goods and commodities were hand-made with pride and integrity, a dollar was worth a dollar, and you gave a full day’s work for a day’s pay. Very few people needed sleeping pills because the strain of working put them to sleep at night.
I have been knocking around this old world for longer than most, and I have lived in both the old times and the present. Which do I prefer? Let me answer that by saying that I have a longing for the old and better times long gone.
It always saddens my heart whenever I’m traveling the back roads or far out lonely places and come upon an old two-story house fallen in disrepair. In my mind, I see it as the grand old mansion it was, bustling with activity and teeming with life. There are right many of such places in Warren County.
Up until the War Between the States, Warren was probably the most prominent county in the South, as attested to by the number of mansions and plantations scattered around the countryside. Some of those once stately old manors that have been lying at the mercy of the elements for over 100 years have been renovated and once again stand proudly over their estates.
I came in close contact with such an old mansion a few years back when I was still working for the federal wildlife service. I was sent to a coastal plains county to meet with a middle-age lady who was having trouble with beavers on an old abandoned farm that she had inherited from her father. I use the term “middle age” because it has been said, and I truly agree, that one is only as old as one feels.
There was an old, once stately, house obviously standing abandoned for many years, but also obviously well-built. In its day, houses were built using hand tools and built to last a long time. No plywood or glued up sawdust in that old house.
The lady was concerned because she had imminent plans to restore and renovate the old home place and its land, and beavers had taken over an old pond in the woods behind the old house. She signed a U.S. government contract allowing me to have access to her property and said that if I followed an old farm path directly behind the house, I would eventually come upon the old pond. She hadn’t been down there since she was a young girl, and her family lived in that old home place, but neighbors had told her that beavers had taken over the pond.
After a 30-minute walk down that path which was overgrown with scrub pines and sweet gums, not to mention briar thickets, I came to the upper end of the pond. I walked slowly toward the dam, all the while making a visual assessment of beaver damage. It was obvious that beavers had indeed taken over the pond as evidenced by numerous stumps of once large and valuable trees. But it was also obvious that they were no longer there as evidenced by the lack of fresh cuttings and digging. The beavers had simply used up all available food and had moved on upstream off of the lady’s property.
I began the long walk back toward the old house where my truck was parked, but followed a different path through less dense shrubs and briars. As I was getting close to the house, I came into an acre of clearing in which were growing about 15 pecan trees. Those trees were different from all other pecan trees that I had ever seen, being a little shorter and having fewer limbs. Some things lying under those trees caught my eye. I picked one up and was amazed by what I saw in my hand. I was holding a pecan as big as a lemon. I looked all around and saw several giant pecans beneath every tree there.
I found two rocks and cracked open the one in my hand. It was no good, having lain on the ground too long. I cracked open several more. All the same. No good.
When I got back to the house and my truck, the lady was still there, making plans to renovate the old house. Told her that I had good news. The beavers had been gone for at least two years.
Then I asked her about those giant pecans. She said that when she was a young girl and they were living in that house, her father was a horticulturist at N.C. State, and over the years, he became an expert at grafting trees. He developed those pecan trees, but for a reason known only to him, he kept it a secret.
That was more than a few years ago, but even today sometimes I’ll be passing through that county, which really isn’t all that far from here. As I pass by that long driveway, I look across a field and see that old house, renovated now, and a couple of cars parked in the yard. And I think about those giant pecans.
