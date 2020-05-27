A phrase I heard many times in my youth. As a kid we spent most weekends on either of my grandparents’ farms in Warren County or Vance County, where we were taught life lessons that often came along with words of wisdom. Most of those lessons came from a hard background. People who worked every day not to buy luxury items, but to put food on the table, keep a shelter over their head and to feed their family.
Many people seem to have forgotten that going out to eat, or to the movies, or even a ride into town are indeed blessings, and they should not be taken for granted. Cell phones, video games, widescreen televisions, jacked up trucks, super sound systems, tattoos, boats, all-terrain vehicles, zero turn mowers, extravagant landscaping, etc. – all things some of us feel are necessities. I for one am grateful for what I do have in my life. A family that loves me, and I love them. Friends who have my back, and know that I have their back as well. A community that I am glad to call home.
As we all work towards a “new normal,” let’s try and take the time to count our blessings instead of dwelling on the little things in life (that although are sometimes quite annoying) don’t mean a hill of beans. The next time someone cuts you off in traffic, try not to get heated over a minor inconvenience. The next time someone disagrees with your opinion, listen to what they are saying and take the time to discuss why you disagree. Birds in their little nests agree. Make the world (at least our little corner of the world) a happy place amongst the chaos. We are all in this boat together. Let’s make it joyful.
MICHAEL NORWOOD
Manson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.