Editor’s note: The following is reprinted from September 2011.
Having spent the larger part of my life in the military service of this country, I feel that I have a certain amount of knowledge of the world of the soldier and of the life of a civilian, as well. One thing that experience taught me as I advanced in my military career was to quickly judge or size up soldiers with whom I served, both peers and subordinates. This came about because, as a senior enlisted man, part of my responsibility was to evaluate soldiers whom I supervised. In all, I filled out hundreds of Enlisted Evaluation Reports on privates, specialists and other sergeants. Also, I sat on numerous Evaluation and Selection Boards, which were panels of officers and senior enlisted personnel whose duty was to determine the best-qualified soldier for a promotion in the future. The members on the board sat at a long table, usually elevated, and the soldier came into the room, stood before the board and was bombarded with technical questions to determine his or her knowledge pertinent to the position he or she was trying to achieve.
Veteran board members usually had one or two loaded questions to ask a candidate, and the way the candidate answered those questions was a sure indication of his or her qualifications. One particular major and I sat on several boards together, and one of his PT questions was, “Soldier, when you’re diving on the street and you come to an intersection where there’s a light hanging overhead with a red, a yellow and a green circle, what do you call that thing?” Nine out of 10 times the soldier would answer, “Sir, it’s a stoplight.” Then the major would ask him, “Why do you refer to it as a stoplight?” The soldier would answer, “Sir, because it requires you to stop when it’s red.” The major would then ask him, “What does it mean when it’s green?” The soldier would reply, “ Sir, when it’s green, you can go.” The major would ask, “Then couldn’t you just as well call it a ‘Go light’?” The answer he wanted to hear was “a traffic light.”
Most of the candidates were already highly nervous to begin with, and that question usually shook them up badly. Another highly indicative answer would come when an officer on the board would say, “Soldier, tell me about your family.” Right then is when some candidates would shoot themselves in the foot. I’ve heard them say, “Sir, the only thing I love better than the Army is my family. I love my wife and baby more than anything else in the world.” Without realizing it, that candidate just told the board that it was quite possible that, in a life or death situation, he possibly would not give his life for his country. It’s a fine thing to love your wife and children, but every professional soldier knows that, if and when the time comes, he must be prepared to lay down his life in defense of his country. In all probability, there are many soldiers who love their families more than they love the Army and their country, but that’s one of the things they should keep to themselves.
There’s an old wise saying, “Some are born to lead; others are meant to follow.” I believe that one of the greatest attributes a young person can naturally have is the ability to lead. It was a most satisfying happening for me to observe a raw recruit who is going through Army basic training begin to display leadership ability. Many times I saw young trainees assert themselves as drill sergeants, recognized their ability to lead and quietly offered to them various positions and opportunities to bring their latent natural leadership ability to the surface. The ones with true leadership capability also had another quality, common sense, and those two qualities, along with proper guidance from trainers, produced many a fine and upstanding military leader. The young soldiers who exhibited leadership ability, but lacked common sense, either fell by the wayside or became followers, which was not a bad thing because the Army needs both leaders and followers. That brings to mind an old wise saying, “too many chiefs and not enough Indians.”
There are also two other qualities that the emerging young leaders learned to use to enhance their climb to the elite few, and those two qualities are self-discipline and self-confidence.
There are three basic types of leaders in the Army, and I am now talking about combat situations. One type is what I call a “charging leader.” He is up front, charging forward, encouraging his troops onward toward the enemy. Unfortunately, many of that type come home wrapped in a flag.
The second type leads by threats, i.e., “If you don’t do such and such, I’m going to punish you.” His troops usually have low morale and a lack of enthusiasm. Some with that type of leadership get shot in the back.
The third and, in my opinion, the best leader leads from the side, alongside his troops, not up front, nor from behind. He allows for individual incentive, bravery, ability, enthusiasm and motivation. He shows appreciations and is firm, but fair in his policies.
Now, I must admit that some of these things of which I am speaking may be somewhat obsolete today. I served quite a few years back, and modern technology has made certain methods to be not so vital or important as in my day, but let us hope to God that certain things such as dedication, valor, reliance, comradeship, bravery, compassion, dependability, trust, pride, honor and the phrase, “so help me God,” never change.
—Continued next week—
