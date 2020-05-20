In 1971, The National Trust for Historic Preservation created “Preservation Month” to spotlight grassroots preservation efforts in America. It has now grown into an annual month of celebrations in May observed by small towns and big cities. Events ranging from architectural and historic award ceremonies, to fundraising events, educational programs and heritage travel opportunities take place across the country. Preservation Warrenton, Inc. celebrates the event not only in May, but throughout the year with projects and activities to promote its mission: “Preserving the Past for the Future.”
In the past year PW has made the following contributions:
Purchased the historic Reynolds Tavern, making minor renovations and preparing for sale;
Provided Paint Assistance to a local business;
Contributed funds to the painting of the Jacob Holt House;
Awarded PW’s Annual Merit Scholarship to a Warren County senior ($1,000);
Maintained Warrenton’s Memorial Garden (corner of South Main and Franklin).
Preservation Warrenton began in 1997, and was formed as a nonprofit corporation under the laws of North Carolina on May 1, 1998. It has the status of a charitable corporation under sections 501(c)3 and 170(c)2 of the IRS Code.
We encourage citizens and friends to join us in our growing preservation movement to save our heritage and celebrate our community’s treasures by becoming a “Partner in Preservation.” Please visit our website at preservationwarrenton.com or write to Preservation Warrenton, Inc., PO Box 944, Warrenton, NC 27589 for additional information. We will appreciate your support in our ongoing efforts.
ROBERT DAVIE, President
Preservation Warrenton
