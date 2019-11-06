How can commissioners truly represent citizens when public sentiment is obstructed by legal procedures that limit and disregard our comments at meetings; when public hearings are scheduled for a quick vote before a regular meeting, and when decisions are made in closed-door meetings?
Why should we be worried? After two years of public pressure, commissioners are supporting the continued deregulation of high impact industries that can legally operate without public input, impact assessments and standards, and governmental oversight, cross-boundary polluting industries that can blight a county, depress property values and deter people from moving here, including much-needed educators.
So, landfills, incinerators, mega hog farms, racetracks, hazardous waste processing, and other potentially “objectionable and unsafe” businesses that impact adjacent and surrounding properties can begin operation, ruin communities, and turn away desirable businesses, making our county into a government-approved “sacrifice zone.”
In fact, even as we were campaigning this past year for countywide zoning — one firewall of protection — some of us learned from a reputable source that folks in our county were in negotiations with the same coal ash waste company that had tried to locate in Northampton County. Even if conditional use permits are now required, it is a government-appointed zoning board that makes the decisions.
We need to change the way we think about economic development. Do we want to take industry on any terms, asking few or no questions because we’re afraid the answers might turn the businesses away? Do we want to allow problems instead of proactively preventing them?
When we meet on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. at the county courthouse in Warrenton, we will discuss the need for public input, for government transparency and fair procedures. We will be asking citizens to share their concerns and to join us as a formidable citizens’ watch force. It’s our future!
We hope to see you on Nov. 14!
Deborah Ferruccio
Warren County Concerned Citizens
We the People
