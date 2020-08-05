When I read the (July 22) letter Changing History, I thought to myself, this individual has been totally mis-educated about history and the definition of hero. People are not trying to change history. We are correcting the record and educating those willing to listen.
Confederate soldiers were ordinary
men who fought to keep slaves on plantations. They lost their fight. It is just that simple and not deserving of monuments or greatness.
How can anyone think that it is okay to tell black and brown children that the monument depicting a hero is a Confederate soldier holding a gun?
After all, this Confederate soldier enslaved your great-great grandparents. Furthermore, why would white Americans want to tell the same story to their children? To add insult to injury was to place such monuments in front of courthouses where people sought justice.
So, when the writer suggested that those around him stand up so that the bullies don’t win, I hoped that someone might just tap him on the shoulder and enlighten him about the true history of slavery in America.
The writer should read the stories about the inhumane treatment of slave men and women and the living conditions they endured. I often wish some of these same folks could walk in slave shoes, but most times the slave did not own shoes.
Fear has been a powerful tool in the United States since its beginning. Slave owners used it then and a few in our society are trying to use it now. They will not win!
John McCain was a hero. John Lewis was a hero. The 45th President dishonored both men. Money, privilege, and skin color do not make the heroes.
Heroes care about human beings. As human beings are dying in hospitals from the coronavirus, some are trying to preserve the memories of men who fought to treat others as though they were not human.
Our town is not Mayberry. People within it have differing views and opinions. Keeping a historic downtown should never be about showcasing separate water fountains, slave bells or air horns in my humble opinion.
There is beauty in architecture; there is nothing beautiful in trying to hold on to racist symbols in downtown Warrenton. What type of outsider are we trying to attract? It is time for insiders to speak up and out so that real change happens in Warrenton.
JOYCE GREEN WILLIAMS
Warrenton
