I am writing in response to Ron Taylor’s letter published in The Warren Record on Sept. 2, titled “BLM should refocus.” I believe some of the assumptions made deserve to be presented with some greater context and rebuttal.
Taylor starts by asking, “Can anyone believe that BLM is concerned about black people? If so, BLM would concentrate their efforts in areas like Chicago where black on black murders happen every day without much comment from the media.”
This kind of statement portraying black on black crime as the central issue of black-white race issues and crime in America is a common tactic used to misdirect. If we want to direct so much attention to black on black crime I wonder why you would not name the rampant violent white on white crime that is present in our country? The comparison of these rates of interracial violence is very similar.
Taylor writes, “BLM says nothing against Planned Parenthood who abort more black babies than white.”
Again, let’s provide some context. The Black Lives Matter movement was founded to organize against injustice done to the black communities by the state and vigilantes. BLM today vigorously works for freedom and justice for black people and, by extension, all people. Whether you like it or not, abortion is legal, shooting civilians is not.
Planned Parenthood is a nonprofit organization that provides reproductive healthcare services to a majority of peoples who live well below the federal poverty line. In those communities, healthcare is less accessible and family planning education is less prevalent than in more affluent areas.
Planned Parenthood fills that space for so many Americans. I understand your moral argument, but in the absence of Planned Parenthood many communities are worse off.
If you seek law and order in the form of a teenage boy, who crossed state lines with possession of an illegal weapon to take it upon himself to do what he deemed his “civic duty” that resulted in the death of two people, then your view of security is misguided.
It is an irresponsible game to blame victims because of a criminal record. This view runs in stark comparison to our country’s punitive view on justice, that serving a sentence is not enough, that you must be branded for the rest of your life, your killing justified because you are labeled a criminal.
I was expecting an argument for what you saw as a way forward to our nation’s healing, not a down the ballot partisan plea. I hope that we, in some form, can continue this civil discussion.
BRYCE FROHLICH
Former WCS Social Studies Educator, Ann Arbor, Mich.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.