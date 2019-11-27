The following is reprinted from November 2013
In a small town in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains lives a good friend of mine named John, who, like me, is a devoted wild animal person. We are kindred spirits in that each of us understands and shares the other one’s passion for wild things.
I came to know him many years ago when I was having trouble rehabilitating a baby bobcat that became lost from his mother. It wouldn’t eat much when I tried to feed him the usual kitten diet. I called another rehabilitator in High Point for advice. She didn’t know much about bobcats, but gave me John’s name and phone number, and said that he was real good with wild felines. That phone call activated a friendship that has endured many years. He told me to mix some lamb baby food with plain yogurt and add a half-cup of condensed milk. The frail bobcat kitten loved it, and in no time was in perfect health. Over the years, that formula has saved the lives of many orphaned bobcats and lynxes.
John has visited us at our rehab center, and I have been to see him several times. A few years before I came to know him, he came into possession of a very young baby cougar. John wouldn’t say how he got the little cougar or where it came from. He named it “Simba,” and it lived a very good life with John.
Simba lived in a comfortable pen, but spent most of his time in the company of John, which included riding on the front seat of John’s car almost everywhere he went. Before he was a year old, Simba had bonded deeply to John, showing much love by licking and purring loudly. John took wonderful care of him with a great diet of raw chicken and red meat, and regular visits to a local veterinarian for check ups and shots. Eventually Simba grew too big to ride on the front seat of John’s car, so John let him stretch out on the back seat. People around town were accustomed to seeing a big cat riding in a car.
When he was about 6 or 7 years old, things began to go bad for Simba. On his last visit to the veterinarian, he had grown to about six feet long, over 30 inches tall and weighed about 180 pounds. John had him on a leash as they came through the door to the vet’s waiting room. Inside were two women, each holding a housecat in her lap, and a man holding a medium-size mixed breed dog. Before Simba was halfway through the door, those two cats tore away from their owners, climbed a wall and tore down two Venetian blinds, and the dog let out a half bark, half yelp and tried to crawl under a chair, but turned it over. The veterinarian, who had been treating Simba all his life, told John not to bring him ever again.
Along about the same time John ran into a bit of financial difficulty and found it almost impossible to continue buying food for all his animals. Simba could eat 10 pounds of meat at a meal, and John had several other animals besides him. So John called me and said, “Frank, I am going to give Simba to you. I want you to come get him.” I replied, “I probably can’t afford to buy meat for him either, and I don’t have a pen large enough for him.” I had right many animal patients at the time, including a big timber wolf that could eat almost as much as Simba, so I basically said, “Thanks, but no thanks.”
John called again in a few days and said, “I just want to tell you that you are Simba’s last chance.” I asked, “What do you mean by that?” He answered, “I’m going to put him to sleep if you won’t take him.” Then I said, “John, you old buzzard, you knew that I would take him before you told me that. Give me few a days to build a pen.”
After three days of hard work and $1,800, we had a secure, roomy and comfortable pen ready for Simba, and we went to get him. After an emotional good-bye with lots of licking and purring, we brought him to his new home, which he loved. We thought that we could keep him under our rehab license, but later had to get special authorization through the courts.
If Simba ever missed John, he didn’t show it. He very quickly bonded to Kristye and Anthony, my daughter and son-in-law. At first he was just friendly, allowing them to scratch his back and rub his ears as he purred, but as time passed and he grew to love them, he began to play very roughly. He would wrap his powerful front legs around one of Kristye’s legs, and she said it felt as if her leg was in a in a vise. The harder he played, the louder he purred. Eventually he loved us so much that he played too roughly. One day I went into his pen to pet him, and he pinned me against the wall and started giving me love bites; harmless, but one of his teeth tore my shirt. He was so powerful that I couldn’t move. Anthony and Kristye had to rush in and pull him off me. Right then we made a rule that no one was allowed to play with Simba. He would come to the wire and purr as we petted his head.
We didn’t realize until later just how close Simba came to being put to sleep, probably a matter of 24 to 48 hours. We indeed were his last chance, and even though it cost us dearly to feed and care for him, we never regretted it. That huge lion was a beautiful animal, and he provided close-up pleasure for hundreds of people. We never knew his exact age, but we do know that he was at least 21 years old. We had him for 14 years, and John said that he was 7 years old when he came to us. In those 14 years, countless people visited him, including school groups, boy and Girl Scout troops, and individuals. The average lifespan for a cougar is 12 to 15 years, and Simba far exceeded that age.
About three weeks ago, Simba’s health began to decline. His body began to shut down, and he wouldn’t eat. Kristye kept him alive for several days by giving him shots and medication, but his time had come. In his final hours, he would purr weakly when they came to tend to him. Last week, the big cat with the big heart died peacefully. We will miss him.
