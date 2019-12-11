As another year and theater season draw to a close, the Board of Directors and staff extend best wishes to our community for a joyous holiday season.
Forty years ago, the Lakeland Cultural Arts Center started with a dream and is now actively working to bring our vision into reality; by utilizing remarkable grassroots efforts, we are also taking part in the revitalization that is currently underway across the region.
We are committed to making the LCAC a sought-after cultural center by expanding educational and entertainment experiences to our entire community with affordable, accessible and diverse programs that encourage participation by all segments of our immediate and extended communities. Look for us to continue and expand lifelong learning opportunities for people of all ages, particularly children.
The year 2020 will be a milestone year when we embark upon the next amazing chapter, while also preserving our incredible history. As part of executing our vision and plan, we hired Managing Artistic Director John Duvall in 2018. John has already had a major impact, effecting changes both in production quality and upgrades to the facility.
We are thrilled to announce the addition of a new key and vital team member. On Jan. 1, Peter Holloway will become the new executive director of the LCAC. Peter is a seasoned theater administrator, fundraiser and a community builder from Louisville, Ky., where for more than 12 years he led StageOne, a nationally recognized children’s theater.
The LCAC’s vision extends beyond just a cultural center; it is a regional “cultural jewel.” We hope that with increased tourism from the surrounding communities and beyond, the LCAC will serve as an economic engine for the region by reaching new audiences, enlisting new volunteers and finding new patrons.
We want to thank you for your support and encouragement over the past 40 years and remind you that our work is not done. It is just beginning, and we welcome and encourage new volunteers to join us as we make this vision a reality.
Don Heagren,
Chief Operating Officer
Lakeland Cultural Arts Center
Littleton
