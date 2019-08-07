Had totally unplanned conversations with two gentlemen of color during the last two weeks. One where I was able to assist the gentleman, Gary, achieve success in getting his lunch, but ending up with the conclusion that the continued race issue is caused by politicians and certain individuals who have based their entire lives by fanning the fires at every opportunity, like Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson.
The second was because I had a baseball cap on with an embroidered P-51 Red Tail on it. For the uninitiated, the Red Tails were planes flown by black flyers called Tuskegee Airmen. He commented on it, and we had a very interesting conversation ending with the same conclusion as the first. Get rid of politicians, please.
Heard Chuck Schumer jump all over Mitch McConnell concerning election security, while at the same time blocking voter ID. I am still waiting for a list of the people who would be disenfranchised from Butterfield’s office. We could get volunteers to transport or assist them in procuring their ID. It is just another politician-based fraud. Big hat with no cattle.
A friend was recently told that he would be liable for a 700 percent increase for the cost of the cancer treatments he has been receiving. That is roughly $20,000. Yet at the same time all 20 Democratic presidential candidates said they would grant free medical coverage for illegal aliens. I understand why they want to come here, but I also feel that citizens, permanent residents and legal immigrants come first.
Racist is now a meaningless word. Is Elijah Cummings a racist? In my opinion, yes, but then again I think everyone is to an extent. Why is it that there is no concerted effort to get us to talk to each other. Instead, we have the likes of Al Sharpton. This man started his career on an out and out lie called Tawana Brawley. Accused several Jewish gentlemen of rape. The rape never happened, and it showed Sharpton to be anti-Semitic as well. He is also a tax evader. Why the people of color pay any attention to this embarrassment is beyond me. He immediately headed for Baltimore to agitate. It is disgusting to see him showing up on every stage with Democrat presidential candidates. Are they that hard up?
They showed rats running in Cummings’ district among piles of trash. This comes on the same day it is reported that Los Angeles is closing in on the possible Bubonic Plague. This is carried by fleas living on rats. When the rat population reaches a certain level, the fleas move to humans. In the Middle Ages 30 percent of the population died. When you eliminate basic common sense, as they have in California and Baltimore, nothing good results.
We have a group of people who seemingly hate the fellow who won the presidency so much they are willing to sacrifice our country.
HUGH FOWLER
Littleton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.