The following is reprinted from May 2017.
The big cats are back. Well, actually some of them never left. I have written several columns about big cat creatures, mostly in Warren County. After each column was published, I received a flurry of emails, letters and telephone calls, mostly from readers, who wanted to tell about their sightings or encounters with the big creatures.
I’m not real sure just what the wildlife officials in Raleigh say about the many reports of sightings. But for many years, their official position was that people were mistaking big dogs, livestock and large wild animals for mountain lions, panthers and cougars, all the same animal. Their rationale was that there are no such animals east of the Mississippi River, except for a small population of Florida panthers in the Everglades. They back that up with a question of, with hundreds of reported sightings, why has no one furnished a picture of one? I cannot answer that, except to say at the three times I encountered one up real close, I had no camera with me.
However, last summer, we were in the costal town of Plymouth during their Black Bear Festival. My team of volunteers and I had brought some wolves, a nutria named Henry and a few other wild animals to show. We met and befriended a local resident who, like us, is an advocate of wildlife. He owns a substantial acreage of coastal land, some for farming and some vast areas of wildlife habitat.
On the second afternoon, our conversation turned to mountain lion sightings, and he said that many of them have come from this area. I then asked him, with so many reported sightings of mountain lions, why is it that nobody has gotten a picture of one? He smiled, reached into his hip pocket, pulled out his cellphone and showed me a crystal clear picture of a mountain lion feeding on the carcass of a large animal, probably a deer. He said that he took the picture with his cellphone on his land, and many other local people in the area had also seen a mountain lion, and they believe that there are several of them.
That brought to mind an incident of many years ago that involved mountain lions in the coast of North Carolina. It was either the late 1960s or the early 1970s, back when I liked to go fishing on the Triple S pier at Atlantic Beach. There is an intersection at Atlantic Beach where if you turn east, you will go to Fort Macon, and if you turn west, you will go to Pine Knoll Shores. At that intersection was a Texaco convenience store that was run by a Mr. Moss from Vance County. That’s where I bought my gasoline, food and fishing supplies.
Over time, I got to know Mr. Moss real good. On a wall in his store hung the skin of a huge mountain lion that stretched from the ceiling to the floor. For a long time, he wouldn’t tell me how he had gotten it, but one day I happened to catch him in the right mood, and he said, “Newell, I shot that cat less than 100 feet from where you are standing.”
Back then, the stretch of coastline from Mr. Moss’ store to Fort Macon was an impenetrable mass of windswept cedar trees, bamboo briars and other punishing vegetation where only the toughest of wildlife could live. Now it’s developed into condominiums, apartments and boat docks.
Then he dropped a bombshell, saying, “Would you like to see a live one?” Not half believing him, I said, “I sure would.” He put a closed sign on the front door, and I followed him out the back door and into that terrible thicket. Someone had cut a narrow path, and we soon came to a clearing about 20 feet square. There was a cage made of heavyduty wire, and in that cage was the largest mountain lion that I have ever seen. It was female, and she had recently weaned babies, and she was very much alive.
Mr. Moss explained how he caught that big cat. He built a live trap just like a rabbit box, only a hundred times bigger, and put in a live medium size pig for bait. On the third morning, the cat was in the trap. Mr. Moss had seen several more mountain lions in the general area. This was proof that there was a breeding population of mountain lions at Atlantic Beach.
Now, closer to home. In the course of a year, we will receive more than a hundred calls from concerned people who have seen a mountain lion. I’m sure that some of them are mistaken, seeing big dogs, livestock and other domestic animals that they think are big cats, but I’m equally sure that many, if not most, are actual sightings of mountain lions.
I recently received correspondence from Mr. Roger Richardson of the Hollister/Essex/Bethlehem area expressing his concern about reported sightings of mountain lions in his area. I can assure him that there have been valid sightings in his area, and I can also assure him that of the hundreds of mountain lion sightings reported, not a single time had anyone been attacked or even threatened. Therefore, yes, there have been mountain lions in your area, and no, you need not be overly concerned. Mr. Richardson, I hope this answers your question.
