The following is reprinted from April 2013.
Far too many pristine wildlife habitat areas are gone forever, fallen under the onslaught of chain saws, bulldozers and paving machines. Man’s insatiable appetite for the almighty dollar has destroyed so many wild and beautiful places that, even if it were reversed today and serious restoration was initiated worldwide, many generations would pass before the wild creatures would receive their fair share of the planet. If that glorious time ever comes, I hope that I will be looking at it, from above and not from below.
The area that is now Lake Gaston was, not so long ago, a paradise for wildlife. Still today, the lake is somewhat of a pristine setting with its beautiful sunsets, mild climate and clear, clean water.
Many species of wildlife that roamed the forests, low grounds, banks and waters of the Roanoke River before Lake Gaston was created still to this day inhabit the shores, coves, fields and waters of the lake, although, for the most part, they have lost the sharp edge of fear due to close association with and protection of the lake’s residents.
A good example is the overpopulation of whitetail deer and Canada geese. A while back, the Wildlife Commission asked me to capture and remove a whitetail buck from Lake Gaston that was so tame that it would take food from humans. Numerous complaints had come from residents concerning that tame deer eating and destroying their gardens, flowerbeds and ornamental shrubs. Those people assumed that deer was the only one causing the damage. My assistant, Terry Steedman, and I responded and loaded the deer into a crate on my truck. As we were driving away, a short distance down the road we saw two doe deer busily eating flowers and shrubs in another yard.
One of my favorite wild creatures is the bobcat, so called because of its short tail. I love bobcats because they are beautiful and elusive predators that are an important part in the balance of nature. They kill prey animals only for food, and most of the prey they kill are old, weak and sickly, the ones that nature doesn’t want to reproduce.
At the risk of offending those who are lovers of house cats, I do not like free-roaming house cats. They stalk and kill wildlife, not because of hunger, but through a savage lust to kill, and rarely eat the ones they kill. Free-roaming house cats have caused the extinction of several species of songbirds in the South.
The bobcats, for the most part, have adapted well to environmental changes caused by man. Historically, they lived and hunted in hardwood forests and were rarely seen by people. Today, most of the forests have been cut down, and in their places are cutovers consisting of briars, vines and various other dense, ground-hugging vegetation that is prime habitat for rabbits, field mice, cotton rats, voles and a variety of other rodents, all of which are prey for hawks, owls, foxes and bobcats. The bobcats had two choices: adapt to the new habitats, or become endangered or even extinct. They chose the former. Now, instead of living in large hollows in forests, they den up in ground burrows created by groundhogs and red foxes.
Sometime around the last of February, female bobcats become restless and begin to roam through the habitat, first calling softly. If you were to hear it, maybe you would think it was a far off cry of a human baby. Each night her call becomes louder and it sounds similar to the call of a male screech owl. Soon a male bobcat, sometimes two or three, will find her, and the strongest one will become her mate. The kittens will be born around the first of May.
There is another species of wildlife that flourished in the river’s lowgrounds before Lake Gaston, that being the bob white quail, so called because the call of the male sounds somewhat like “bobwhite!” It is considered by many sportsmen to be the most delicious of all wild game. Quail hunting, most often referred to as simply “bird hunting,” is probably the second oldest hunting sport in this nation of the elite upper class Southern gentry, being second to fox hunting and going way back to the late 17th century.
In my teen and 20 years, Percy and I bird hunted the river lowgrounds. I had some really good bird dogs, setters and pointers, and the quail were in goodly numbers. In those days, the quail were much larger than those today. My grandma cooked on a wood-burning stove, and when she pulled a roasting pan from the oven and lifted the lid off several rows of steaming quail inside, the aroma filled the kitchen and dining room.
Many people today think that there are no or few wild quail left. Not true. The quail, because of rapidly vanishing habitat, have changed their lifestyle and now are located in thickets, swamps, and cutovers. They are very difficult to hunt, as is the case of a sub-species of rabbit, which we will talk about next week.
—Continued next week—
