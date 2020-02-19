I found it ironic that New Hampshire, whose state motto is, “Live Free or Die,” would even consider a presidential candidate that wanted to take your guns away and make you subservient to government via Democratic Party socialism. Then I saw the total number of votes cast for President Trump compared to those cast for all the Democratic candidates together and realized there are still people in New Hampshire that love their country, their freedom and want to live free and not die.
I must agree with actress Patricia Heaton, who recently said, “Why would any civilized person want to support a barbaric platform (the Democrats) that champions abortion for any reason through all nine months funded by taxpayers?” And I will add, they support post birth abortion, i.e., infanticide, like the state of Virginia.
Can anybody tell me what the Democrats have accomplished for our country in the House in the last four years? They have spent almost four years trying to impeach President Trump. And we know how that went, yet they are saying they might try to impeach him on other charges.
Because of Trump’s rise in the polls, and his showing in the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire Republican primary, the Democrats are saying the November election is already rigged and the Russians are interfering. Can you imagine what the Democrats will say if Trump wins by a landslide in November? Rather than admit that the voters are rejecting their socialist, anti-American, anti-life platform, they will claim something else.
God will not overlook you if you vote for Pete Buttigieg or support a demonic, barbaric, Democratic platform that believes it is OK to kill live, post-born babies. God is the creator of all life.
We have all heard the old saying “there is no free lunch,” yet it seems the Democratic platform is nothing more than “free lunches,” viz., free healthcare, free education, free food stamps, etc., without explaining how all this is going to be paid for. And the truth is, they don’t know.
Still planning on getting your “free lunch” this November? If so, hide your pocketbook and billfold.
RON TAYLOR
Inez
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.