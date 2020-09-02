Can anyone believe that BLM is concerned about black people? If so, BLM would concentrate their efforts in areas like Chicago where black on black murders happen every day without much comment from the media. BLM says nothing against Planned Parenthood who abort more black babies than white.
They have killed more black people with their rioting than the police have via arrests. When black people speak out against BLM, they are called Uncle Toms. BLM now stand for Burn, Loot and Murder.
When a black man kills a college student and her stepfather in South Carolina, the media calls it road rage, nothing about racism. When BLM loot and steal, the leaders of BLM call it reparation. That it is OK because the businesses have insurance and the people looting needed the items.
Because Democratic city official refuse to quell these rioters, a 17-year-old boy shoots three of them defending himself against bodily harm and he is arrested for murder. Is it any coincidence that these three had criminal records? How many of these rioters have criminal records? Who is paying for all the equipment they use in their rioting?
They were trying to do bodily harm to Sen. Rand Paul and his wife as they were leaving the RNC Convention. If it were not for police protection, they may have succeeded. And yet there are some Democratic Party-held cities that want to change the law that charges someone with a felon for attacking a law enforcement officer to a misdemeanor.
And Joe Biden and Kamala Harris refuse to condemn these riotous acts. They say they will take care of the riots after they are elected. And remember, Biden promises to take away your guns. Let us see now… dismantle or defund the police departments and take away your guns. What a winning combination for your safety.
What is so amazing is seeing a CNN reporter via Facebook, with a building burning in the background and rioters shouting, “Down with America and kill a cop!” stating how peaceful the BLM demonstrations have been.
We are one election away from gun control, live birth abortion, 70% taxation, and socialized medicine. The Democratic platform includes hating Donald Trump, blaming him and not China, for the pandemic, and defunding the police.
If you think that is a winner, vote Democrat in November. If you love freedom, and America, vote Republican. Selah, think about it.
RON TAYLOR
Warrenton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.