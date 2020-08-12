The other day a “pile” of political literature showed up at our front door promoting candidates such as Thom Tillis, David Woodson, E.C. Sykes, Sandy Smith, Dan Forest, Paul Newby, and various judicial candidates.
One of the most humorous was Dan Forest’s, which simply said “Possibility.” We guess everyone is a possibility.
However, most fascinating was a letter-size sheet of paper entitled “Congressman John Adams Hyman.” John Hyman was a wonderful native son of Warrenton, who, as this article rightly states, was born a slave in Warren County on July 23, 1840. A marker on South Main Street in Warrenton commemorates his beloved spirit and his dedicated service to Warren County and to the United States.
This propaganda, written front and back on this piece of paper, was as gross a misrepresentation of the truth that any political candidate could put his name to, in this case, the name of David Woodson, candidate for NC House District 32. We do not know if all the other candidates whose material was included in this pile of literature are endorsing this document.
The greatest misrepresentation in this document was not making clear that the political platforms of the Republican and Democratic parties radically flipped agendas between the time of John Adams Hyman and the mid-20th century.
To suggest, as this campaign literature does, that the political positions of Republicans before, during and after the Civil War were the same as the Republican platform today is to grossly misrepresent history.
John Adams Hyman was a congressman of Republican affiliation because the vast majority of African Americans agreed with the anti-slavery advocacy of the Republican Party at that time. Today the vast majority of people of color belong to the Democratic Party because this party best represents equal rights and racial justice.
One example of what this document misrepresents is where Woodson states that, “Prior to the Civil War not a single Republican owned a slave …”
This is absolutely not true. Unfortunately, Woodson likely took his information from the conservative commentator and radio show host Larry Elder who made a series of claims about slavery and civil rights during a June 2019 appearance on “Fox & Friends.”
When he was questioned about the accuracy of his statement, he tweeted the next day that he had been incorrect.
This is only one of various misrepresentations that this campaign document states. Do we want to elect persons who are not able to represent the truth about history and present realities?
MARK and BETH WETHINGTON
Warrenton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.