As parents of student athletes in Warren County, we want to voice our concern about the future of the athletic program as well as show up with voices of support for our student athletes and coaches.
Many of us remember the days when Warren County excelled in athletics across the state. Our athletic program was a source of pride, not only for the athletes but also for parents, staff, elected officials, and the larger community.
Can we still say that this pride is there? Can we still say that our athletic program is valued? Athletics are about more than just game night. It’s more than just a hobby, and it should be more than just a fleeting thought.
Through their sports programs, our kids learn many times more in practice and on the field than in the classroom when it comes to building healthy relationships, representing their community, and about a positive mindset towards themselves.
Being a student athlete teaches our kids leadership and time management skills, helps them work on their health, and creates a sense of pride in themselves and in their school. The mentor/mentee relationships built with their coaches are irreplaceable and lifelong. Sometimes, these relationships are what get our kids through school.
We know that COVID-19 has changed the way we handle sports this year, but we do not want COVID-19 to put our athletic program on the backburner. Instead, we hope WCS will use this time to make changes and plan strategically for the future.
Zanedia Goode
Norlina
