The following is reprinted from Aug. 6, 2014.
I have always been fascinated by and drawn to streams of water, from spring branches to the mighty Roanoke River, all of which are here in Warren County, and all of which have their own aquatic wilderness. In this world in which we live, there is a whole lot more water than land; therefore, there are more living creatures in water environments than are on land.
My fascination with streams was evident at an early age. One afternoon when I was 5, maybe 6 years old, I took one of Mama’s fruit jars and sneaked down to a small branch which was a short distance from our house. I caught two tadpoles and put them in the jar filled with water from the branch. One the way back to the house, I met Mama, who had come looking for me. This was the second or third time that I had sneaked down to that branch. In those days, children were disciplined differently from those today. We weren’t promised anything if we didn’t misbehave. We were promised something that we didn’t want if we did misbehave. It brings to mind an old saying, “Spare the rod and spoil the child.” I can tell you from firsthand experience that Mama really believed in that saying.
When I proudly showed Mama the two tadpoles that I had caught, she sternly showed me a switch that she had in one hand. Then she let me feel the switch, if you know what I mean. In the days that followed, I watched those tadpoles grow legs and gradually turn into bullfrogs. Mama asked me if they were worth the spanking (switching) that I had gotten because of them. My answer was, “Yes ma’am.”
There were four streams that were a big part of my growing up from young child to adult. First, there was that small branch when I was 6 to 8 years old. In midsummer, huge snapping turtles would end their journey in the headwater of that little branch, go out into a field and lay eggs in the dirt. When I was 8 through 10 years old, I fished in Horse Branch into which the little branch flowed. Horse Branch flowed into Fishing Creek, and I fished, hunted and trapped its water and low grounds from age 11 to my adult years, when I graduated to the wonderful world of the Roanoke River.
When I first experienced the Roanoke, it was in the company of Percy, one of the farmhands of my daddy. Percy grew up on the Roanoke and knew most of its secrets, many of which he taught me through the years of us hunting, fishing and trapping.
In the mornings, after finishing our farm chores, Percy and I headed for the river, often returning late at night if the fish were biting. Our favorite of several places on the riverbank was what we called “the Rocky Branch,” a small, clear, cold-water stream that emptied into the river. To get there we drove through Macon, turned north on Churchill Road to Five Forks. We then drove down a farm path on Jesse Gardner’s land until it ended about a tenth of a mile from the river and where Rocky Branch flowed into the river. The exact location was somewhere between Six Pound Creek and Hubquarter Creek, and it was a paradise for a farm boy whose only interest was wild places and wild things.
When Percy and I first arrived on the riverbank, the river usually flowed serene and peaceful, the only sound being a hushed trickle of water flowing gently around the many rocks that protruded from the water. Percy would bait up a couple of fishing poles, stick the butt ends into the riverbank and sit back to wait for a fish to bite. I would take my fishing pole and can of worms and hop from rock to rock almost to the middle of the river where the big rocks were. The pockets of still water held catfish, eels and river robins. Percy taught me to scratch a mark in the moss on one rock exactly at water level, and, beginning at around 2 p.m., I was to look at that mark every few minutes, and when I saw the water rising above the mark, I was to get back on the bank fast.
Kerr Lake was upstream, and around mid-afternoon on most days, the gates on the dam were opened, and water poured through, causing the river downstream to rise, slowly and quietly at first, then with a powerful roar, the water where we fished rose several feet, filling up to the very top of the riverbanks.
That’s when the big fish began to move, and we usually had a most exciting time.
Now, I’m going ahead to my time in the military service and to when I served at a battalion headquarters with a good friend, a fellow soldier named Victor, also a country boy who craved peace and quiet. Victor found that peace and quiet on his occasional day off on the banks of a river less than a mile from our headquarters.
On one of those days, Victor had cast his fishing line into the water and settled down for a peaceful day. He had a pint of good grade whiskey sitting beside him. He heard a subtle noise and looked back to see a game warden coming toward him. Victor didn’t know if it was legal to drink and fish, so he was somewhat afraid.
Now that game warden was really short, hardly over 5 feet tall. Victor was a little on the small side himself, but he still was considerable larger than the game warden, who checked his license and fishing gear. He didn’t mention the bottle of whiskey and began to walk away after politely telling Victor that everything was all right.
I don’t know if Victor felt a surge of relief, or if that last sip of whiskey made him cocky, but he called out to the departing short game warden, “Hey, officer, you’d better jack up your britches. You are fixing to get dirt in your gun barrel!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.