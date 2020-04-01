The following is reprinted from January 2015.
Aside from life itself, what is the most precious and valuable, tangible thing anyone can own? Some would say money, others might say gold or jewels, others might say a house, and yet others might say a computer or television. To those who first thought of loved ones or friends, they don’t count. You cannot physically own another person.
My answer is land. There is a wise saying, “They are not making any more land.” You can own all the automobiles, yachts, horses, machines and anything else, no matter how valuable and precious, but if you don’t own a piece of land on which to keep everything that you own, then you really don’t own anything.
For many thousands of years, man has staked out land from a few acres to a whole continent and has fought and died to keep it. The most recent example for us is the Wild West frontier expansion when settlers with covered wagons and plows laid claim to the fertile land and forests. Wars have been fought for possession of land in this country.
Something that’s strange to me is that we cherish and value many things that we own. We protect and maintain our prized possessions, yet it seems to me that mankind the world over is doing their best to ruin our environment, the land, the most important and crucial possession that we own. When this land of ours was discovered, the layer of topsoil was two feet deep and so fertile that farmland needed no fertilizer to grow crops. Now the topsoil is only a few inches deep, and in many places, there is no topsoil. Where did it go? It has gone with the wind and is in the bottoms of lakes and streams.
No one would pour a cooking pot of hot grease or oil on their living room carpet, but they pour it down the kitchen sink, and it winds up in the water and soil. No one would dump a hundred gallons of untreated sewage in their swimming pool, but every day millions of gallons are dumped into the oceans of the world.
Not only has man historically abused and ravaged the land and the environment, but he also has tormented many of the wild creatures that nature put here to make this a better world. For instance, if it were not for the birds, bats and other insect-eating creatures, man couldn’t live on Earth. Yet man’s ruthless devastation of wild habitat has caused the extinction of several species of birds. Land, no matter how fertile it may be, that’s covered with asphalt or concrete cannot produce food, and more and more is being rendered useless every day. You don’t have to be a genius to know that at some time in the future, mankind is going to become real hungry.
Another valuable animal once was a cherished friend of man, saw man turn against it, and for thousands of years has been hunted down, persecuted and slaughtered for no valid reason. About 15,000 years ago, give or take a few hundred years, there were no dogs on Earth. Many wolves were living in most places. Humans began to take newborn wolf cubs from dens and raised them to be tame or “domesticated.” Prehistoric caves with hand-drawn pictures of men and wolves hunting side-by-side have been discovered. Over a period of thousands of years, the domesticated wolves evolved into dogs.
Before man came, wolves ate deer and wild hogs. Wolves were a vital part of the natural balance of prey and predator that is crucial to all wildlife. Then man arrived and began to cut down the forests, driving away the deer, wild hogs and other prey animals that had been sustaining the wolves. Man replaced the prey animals with domestic hogs, sheep and cattle. The wolves had two choices, eat some of man’s livestock or die from starvation.
About 5000 B.C., man carried out mass killings of wolves to protect livestock. Around 1743 the last wolf in Britain was killed. What man has done the world over, and especially here in America, has disrupted the balance of nature by killing wolves, the most valuable predator, thereby allowing an over burden of prey animals that are destroying the environment and habitat of wildlife. Predators are adapted to hunt and kill. Prey have evolved to defend and flee. Because there are so few predators to hunt and kill, and because there are so many prey, the balance of nature is all messed up.
—Continued next week—
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.