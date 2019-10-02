On Sunday, Sept. 29, I attended Paint the Park Red at the Warren County Recreation Complex. Paint the Park Red is an activity designed to bring awareness to sickle cell disease, and it was planned by local parents of children who have the disease. The program was very informative, as facts and personal stories about sickle cell were shared. I think Paint the Park Red was extremely effective in standing up to its mission of bringing awareness to sickle cell disease.
Sickle cell disease, the most common and severe of which is sickle cell anemia, is a group of related inherited blood disorders. It is inherited from parents and passed down to children from birth through blood and gene makeup. Sickle cell disease is most commonly found in people who are of African, Central American, South American, or Caribbean descent. People who are of Mediterranean, Middle Eastern countries and India commonly have sickle cell, also. However, it can be found in all races and ethnicities.
A person living without sickle cell disease usually does not think about how their blood flows and circulates. With a normal blood flow, the red blood cells are soft, smooth, round and move easily through the body. However, a person living with sickle cell disease has blood cells that are sticky and may become hard and look like a C-shaped farm tool called a sickle. When the sickle-shaped blood cells try to move through the small blood vessels, they get stuck and clog the blood flow, causing excruciating pain. When this pain happens, it is referred to as a “pain episode” or a “crisis.”
Other serious problems caused by sickle cell are infections, anemia, organ damage, and respiratory challenges, among many others.
Sickle cell disease is challenging to live with, and cutting-edge experimentation and research are emerging daily. I do encourage readers to become more aware of the disease, to become more supportive of people living with sickle cell and to support sickle cell research. Next year, I pledge to do more to support Paint the Park Red.
Please visit ncsicklecellprogram.org for more information about sickle cell disease.
T.A. Jones is a regular contributor to The Warren Record and the author of “A Summer with No Ice Cream.” She can be reached at terryalstonjones@gmail.com.
