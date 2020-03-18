So good and great to see all the people that were at the meeting at the Armory to see about getting a grocery store back into Warrenton.
I remember when there were three grocery stores in Warrenton, and now none. We must and need to get soon a grocery store for all Warrenton residents, and I’m happy we’re soon to get one after a couple of years gone by.
The meeting was the same day as my birthday, thus making this a very good birthday present. Thank you to a new grocery store.
DOROTHY IRENE WILLIAMS-KEARNEY
Warrenton
