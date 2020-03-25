We have lived in this area for 10 years. As a 30-year veteran of U.S. Navy service, along the way I met the Warren County Veterans Services officer Jamytta Bell-Hyman and her assistant, Patrina Shearin. This is the most caring, experienced and dedicated VA office one could hope to work with. Sometimes I was the client, and sometimes I just observed the veterans coming to the office. Every one of us received the kindest and most sincere, efficient treatment.
The VA system is buried in detail and procedure – one hopes to find someone like Jamytta Bell to help guide them through all the processes. Her attitude is one of being absolutely proactive. She takes full responsibility for “her vets,” and then, after setting them on the right path, she continues to monitor their progress and help them time after time as needed.
In case there is a veteran out there who is in need of any VA assistance, is baffled by the system and feels they are seemingly not getting anywhere, please get an appointment with Jamytta Bell in the Warren County Courthouse, phone 252-257-3385.
DAVE SECREST
Littleton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.