The following is reprinted from February 2015.
If you were to ask any wildlife biologist, scientist or other professional if snakes could crawl backward, you would get a definite “no” every time, but not many know, or realize, that in the world of nature, anything is possible. Now, when I say “crawl backward,” I’m not talking about when a snake coils up to strike and for a second or two thrusts its whole coiled up body backwards. I’m talking about it moving along backward for yards at a time.
Just as anything in nature is possible, sometimes something is not really the way it seems. For instance, many outdoors and wildlife oriented persons think that owls can turn their heads in a complete circle. That is not true. An owl can turn its head from side to side so quickly that the average person thinks it has spun its head completely around. I have seen enough owl skeletons, including neck and spine bones, to know that it’s impossible.
There is another species of wildlife that has more than its share of misconceptions by even some wildlife professionals. It’s by far the hardest working animal I know. I’m talking about the beaver. Beavers work from sundown to sunrise cutting down trees and building dams of mud and sticks, and way out in wild places where humans seldom or never go, they work in the daytime also.
Many people have the mistaken belief that beavers use their tails, which are wide and flat, to pack mud on their dams. Others think that beavers bring mud on their tails. Still others believe that when beavers gnaw down trees, they can make them fall in a certain direction. None of this, along with a variety of other misconceptions, is true.
Beavers bring mud to their dams with their front feet. They want the trees that they gnaw down to fall into the water, but just as many fall away from the water as those that fall in the water. More than once, I have seen a tree lying on a dead beaver. One beaver cut the tree down, and it fell on another beaver.
It was in a beaver dam that I saw a snake crawl backward. There was a right big beaver dam on Pig Basket Creek in Nash County somewhere between Rocky Mount and Nashville. I was training a young man named Matthew who wanted to be a wildlife specialist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services Division. I was showing him how to dig out the middle of a beaver dam and to let the rushing water wash away a large section of the dam.
Part of his training was to learn the many different types of snakes found in area swamps and how to tell the venomous ones from the non-venomous ones, with emphasis on the deadly pit viper cottonmouth moccasin. If you have a profound fear of snakes, then this is not the job for you. In the spring and summer, we come in close contact with several snakes almost every day. If you are bitten by a non-venomous snake, you don’t want to waste a day going to the emergency room, but if you get bitten by a cottonmouth or copperhead moccasin, you should get there fast. That’s why it’s important to be able to tell one from the other.
On this particular day on Pig Basket Creek, we were busy chopping a big hole in the middle of a beaver dam. Snakes love beaver dams, and suddenly I saw a large snake crawling through the mud and sticks. I immediately recognized the coloration of a banded water snake, non-venomous, but it readily bites. It was larger and longer than most water snakes, and it was doing something most unusual. What I couldn’t see was the snake crawling a “U-turn” around a short but large stick the beavers had buried in the dam. In other words, the snake was crawling to my right from its head to about half its length, which I couldn’t see, and the back half of its length, which hadn’t turned at the stick, was going to my left, which I could see; therefore, I assumed the snake’s head was to my left, but actually that was its tail end. I suddenly realized that this would be a good opportunity to give Matthew a good hands on training experience in the handling of snakes, which would certainly be an occasional requirement in his job as a wildlife specialist.
With both ends of the snake concealed by mud and sticks, and still thinking the head was to my left when it was actually to my right, I told Matthew to always grasp a snake close behind its head. I reached into the mud and sticks, got a good grip on what I thought was the head end and pulled it from the beaver dam.
Imagine my surprise when I saw that I was holding a five-to-six foot long snake by its tail and the head coming at me from the opposite end. Now I’m no stranger to snake bites, which this one did a couple times. With my hand bleeding, I got a proper grip on the snake’s head and said to Matt, “Boy, there comes a time when you shouldn’t laugh at your superiors. And this is one of those times.” Although I didn’t say it in those exact words.
It all goes to prove that in nature, things are not always what they seem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.