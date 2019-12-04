As I sit on a rainy Sunday morning with the perfect cup of tea and honey, I think about life, and how quickly the years pass. I might have mentioned my thoughts on the fleeting of time before because it continues to baffle me from month to month. And now that Thanksgiving is behind us, and most are gearing up for Christmas, I can’t help feeling like we just did this. And 2020 is almost here.
So as we step into phase two, let’s take a minute to bask in the season and to focus on the real reason for the season, which, to me, is being thankful and showing love, both of which can be achieved without spending tons of money to demonstrate.
Let’s concentrate on the why. Is it the rush and gratification we get from giving and receiving gifts, or celebrating with friends and family? Or is it the true focus on love and thankfulness?
I think we must first decide what love means to us individually, and how to demonstrate our love and thankfulness. To me, showing love is simple: it is kindness, compassion, and making someone feel better after they leave you than they felt before your interaction with them. And even though showing love is just a simple act, we sometimes make it difficult.
I won’t give examples of how to show love, because I think we all know how; however, I encourage us all to slow down, breathe, and be intentional about every moment that we have life and how we spend our days. What good we are doing and how people remember us when we walk away from them. Just think about our personal interactions and decide if love is being shown.
In an effort not to sound cliché, life is not promised to us, and we can’t depend on tomorrow. So let’s spend today showing love on purpose, and remembering how we treat one another. It was the great Maya Angelou who said, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
T.A. Jones is a regular contributor to The Warren Record and the author of “A Summer with No Ice Cream.” She can be reached at terryalstonjones@gmail.com.
