I am writing for two reasons: to respond to the (Sept. 9 letter), Voting for change, and to encourage everyone to vote early beginning Oct. 15.
The writer (of the Sept. 9 letter) encouraged everyone to give her respect when she sports her Trump sign on her lawn. I agree that everyone should have the right to display their political preference on their lawns.
Where I completely disagree is when she tries to paint a picture of President Trump supporting Blacks and the middle class. As farmers receive welfare aid, manufacturing plants continue to close and the middle class continues to shrink, there are those who want some of us to believe that Trump is the president of all the people.
As innocent Black and Brown people are being gunned down in the streets and denied equal justice, there are those who used trickery to try and convince people that President Trump cares about minorities. I hope everyone opens their eyes and takes a good and honest look at what is really going on.
President Obama gave us the Affordable Care Act and President Trump has taken every opportunity to gut it that he could. President Obama tried to enlighten all people during the 2016 election by emphasizing that a man who spent his whole life cheating on taxes, cheating on tests, cheating on his wives and cheating in business deals was not all of a sudden going to be a champion for the people. Open your eyes!
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 9. Let’s get everyone registered to remove this cheater from office. Then, let’s flood those polls beginning Oct. 15 through 31 with a majority that will ensure we do not have to endure this painful, embarrassing time we are living in any longer. There is an honest, respectable man running. His name is Joseph Biden. Go vote!
BETTYE GREEN-PERRY
Warrenton
