The following is reprinted from May 2006.
One very important part of my heritage is my collection of old folk tales, handed down from generation to generation, each one being a lesson, historic account, bit of humor, thought provoker, mental challenge or other old timey common sense proverb or adage. Many of those old tales are simply figments of the imagination of some ancient soothsayers, prophets or medicine men. Some were created or dreamed up solely for the purpose of amusement or laughter, but many are surely based on truth or accounts of actual happenings. They all contain a certain amount of value, and that’s why they have survived through so many generations. But it seems to me that they have started to become lost with the current generation.
My collection of old folk tales is not nearly as extensive as it once was, and that is because I have lost many of them. I lost them because they were only in my memory and not recorded on paper, and that’s such a shame because in my youth, I could call up any one of dozens of wonderful anecdotes and fables.
Times were different back then. Lifestyles were simpler, less complicated, less stressful, more earthy. I learned most of those old tales while working in tobacco, cotton and corn fields, sitting on creek or river banks while fishing or on long treks through dark woods coon hunting. But my absolutely favorite of all was sitting under the tobacco barn shed on dark nights filled with the aroma of tobacco being cured in log barns fired with wood. The men would do all the talking, and we small boys would just sit quietly, unseen in the dark. It didn’t take many hoots from a nearby owl to turn the conversation to old folk tales. They were mostly about ghosts, spirits, haints, snakes, foxes and horses.
A typical night under the barn shed consisted of long sticks of wood being stacked beside the shed to feed the fires burning in flues. This heated the sticks of tobacco inside the barns, turning the leaves from green to yellow to golden bronze. It took several days and nights to cure a barn of tobacco. We had to pull the leaves from the tobacco stalks, called “priming,” during the day, truck them in “slides” pulled by horses or mules to the barn, where women tied the leaves on sticks, and at the end of the day, the men and boys hung the sticks of tobacco in the barns.
Then fires were lighted in the flues and had to be constantly tended for three or four days and nights. This meant that we had to harvest the tobacco during the day and keep the fires burning all night. We had several cots under the barn sheds to sleep on while we took turns getting up every hour to push another long stick of wood into the flue. During tobacco harvest season, work was long and hard, and sleep was short, but that was our way of life back then. Besides, when they carried that cured tobacco to market and sold it, life suddenly became nicer and easier. If the tobacco crop had been good and quality was high, there was enough money to get those things that couldn’t be afforded until then.
Sadly, though, some years of dry weather and low tobacco prices saw farmers not receiving enough money from their tobacco crops to pay their fertilizer bills, much less being able to buy even the basic necessities for their families. But, somehow, they made it, hoping for better weather and higher prices the next year.
There was no television in those days, only the radio. And music in the night came from chirping tree frogs, calling whippoorwills, crickets and cicadas, or “dry flies” as we called them.
Warm nights spent under the barn shed feed my fond memories just as those logs fed the barn flue fires that cured the tobacco. Sitting there in the dark with only a kerosene lantern hanging on a post for light, eating a slice of watermelon from the patch beside the tobacco field while waiting for those fresh pulled ears of corn, still in the shucks, buried in the red coals of the barn flue, to get done. I figure that’s why they are called “roasting ears” to this day. Then a cool tin cup of spring water from a 10-quart bucket sitting on the bench. The night is warm now, almost hot, but around 1 a.m., the cool night air will set in, and that’s when you can do some good sleeping. Around nine o’clock, the whippoorwills stop calling and the owls crank up. Out in the thick woods close by, some weird noise comes from an unknown creature. This is the setting for the men to start telling old folk tales. Before they finish, I snuggle down a little deeper in the quilt on my cot and am glad the grown-ups are close by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.