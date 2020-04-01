As we anticipate the unknown during these very uncertain times, I have decided to address one of the elephants sitting in the middle of many of our living rooms, and that is estate planning. Why now, one might ask. Is it because of the many, many lives that have suddenly been lost to the dreadful coronavirus? Or because of countless lives that have been lost to cancer or unforeseen tragedies like the unimaginable helicopter crash which killed Kobe Bryant and 10 others? Well, quite honestly, all of the above and more.
How many movies have we seen where the patriarch or matriarch of a family dies, there are no directives left to follow, and the family is torn apart during the process? Or perhaps some of us have played staring roles in what could have been an Oscar-winning movie as such, but it was a true story.
At the risk of sounding cliché, we all know that death is inevitable. So, why not plan for it while we can, and save our loved ones the challenge of trying to figure out what we might have intended to happen.
Oftentimes, when we hear the term “estate,” one might think of the rich and famous, or perhaps the very wealthy. However, when it comes to estate planning, it covers all contributing members of society. Deciding who will care for children under the age of 18 years old, and if a person has no children or spouse, who will they appoint to handle their affairs upon their death. If there is a spouse, will the spouse be able to sustain financially? How will taxes and property be taken care of? Even if you only have a $1,000 in a savings account, where will it go?
Estate planning can be a very difficult topic to approach, and it is a very good idea to contact a professional for help, and to have family discussions seeking input and feedback from those who will be affected.
If you have been diligent and have already completed your estate planning, kudos to you! Make sure your directives are up to date, and make sure your family knows where to find your plans.
In addition to overall estate planning, spend some time reviewing your life insurance policies to make sure your beneficiaries are current, or to decide if you need more coverage, reach out to your insurance agent or company for a review of your benefits. This does not have to been done face to face. Ask for a telephone meeting, or if you are able, you might decide to complete a meeting via FaceTime, Zoom or Skype.
If you don’t have insurance on yourself or your children, now is a great time to start the process. What a tremendous burden for a family to face if life insurance is needed, but not available. America has proven generosity and compassion upon many occasions, but should we depend on that generosity, or should we prepare ourselves for the inevitable? Again, contact an insurance representative to find out what policies are most affordable and the best for your needs.
I am not an expert; however, in the upcoming weeks, I will begin sharing my research on estate planning with readers. I will plant seeds and encourage action steps along the way.
Jones used information from N.C. State Publications and Resources, at content.ces.ncsu.edu/catalog/series/61/estate-planning-in-north-carolina?keywords=estate-planning, as a resource.
T.A. Jones is a regular contributor to The Warren Record and the author of “A Summer with No Ice Cream.” She can be reached at terryalstonjones@gmail.com.
