I would like to thank Jimmy Harris for removing the debris from the Milano’s fire. Not only did he dispose of the building materials, but he graded the lot and installed erosion guards.
This was truly the act of a man who loves his town and county and has the ability and equipment to make such a difference to our Main Street. Without his swift action the ugliness of the site would likely have been with us for many months.
Hats off for his contribution to our community.
MARY BRODIE RAIFORD
Warrenton
