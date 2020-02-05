After spending 20 years serving his country, my husband retired and really wanted to do something even more meaningful with his life when he returned home, so he started a small cleaning business, but this business did not start without resistance and discouragement. He was investigated, interrogated and humiliated by those in Warren County that didn’t want him to have his business, but he didn’t give up. Anyone of color should know that we have to work twice as hard to achieve things and even harder to keep them.
He and I both constantly hear non-supportive comments from people that seem to think that the business should be theirs and not his. There are some that are very supportive, and we thank you. Black people, if you want a business opportunity in life, you should go out and create your own legacy.
Don’t try to tear someone else down to make them look bad. Support one another and stop all this petty jealousy, because that’s what it is, jealousy. If you protest too much to what I’m saying, then I’m talking about you.
So instead of trying to bring down a 20-year veteran, someone who served his country for you and me, shake his hand and say, “Thank you for your service.”
After reading this letter, I would suggest to you to look in the mirror and say, “I’m going to be a better person, and I’m going to love myself.”
GENEVIEVE STEVERSON
Wife of Stewart Steverson of A+ Commercial Cleaning
Henderson
