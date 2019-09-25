The following is reprinted from February 2012.
It was a busy sale day at Lancaster’s Stockyard on the edge of Rocky Mount about 60 years ago. Farmers, livestock dealers and buyers from near and far had come to buy and sell cows, horses, mules, pigs, poultry, goats and other live farm animals. The way of life was different from that of today. There was more manual labor, and there were more handmade tools and implements. For instance, an ax handle or a hammer handle (back then wooden handles were called “helves”) that was cut out of second-growth hickory and shaved by hand would outlast a store-bought one 10 to one, and that hickory had a barely detectable springy give that was less tiring to the user, and the handmade one was free.
On this particular day so long ago, the sale was going full blast, and farmers were still arriving with their animals to sell. One man backed his somewhat old pickup truck to one of the loading/unloading chutes. There was a 600-pound beef heifer in the truck, and she was obviously not happy being there. All of us farm boys knew from learning the hard way that a beef-type cow or steer, especially the black angus type, get real nervous when hemmed up, and there seems to be no limit to their strength. If the eyes of a black angus suddenly turn from black to deep blue, it’s fixing to hurt you. A black angus can run by you at full speed and can kick you without changing gears.
The cow in this man’s truck was not a black angus, but a crossbreed, tan and white in color. The farmer had put wooden sides on his truck, probably using secondhand boards, and obviously underestimated the strength, to include jumping ability, of his cow. As he and a couple of the stockyard workers were hitting and prodding the cow to make her go into the chute, she became offensive, turned sideways in the truck, and leaped over the side, landing free to run.
The stockyard owners had obtained the service of an owner of a pit bulldog trained to run down, seize and hold an escaping animal. The cow was running full speed parallel to Highway 301. The pit bull’s owner unsnapped the dog’s collar chain and gave it a command to chase the escaping cow. The cow’s top speed was nothing compared to that of the dog, which very shortly had overtaken the cow and seized her in her nose, causing her to cartwheel.
A small crowd, including Percy and me, quickly gathered around the cow and dog. The cow was lying on her side, and the pit bull had his powerful jaws firmly clamped on the cow’s nose, his eyes tightly closed and his chin resting on his crossed front legs.
The cow’s owner arrived on the scene, and he was holding a rope, which he first looped around the cow’s neck, then made another loop around the cow’s nose, forming a halter. If he had left only the rope around her neck, the cow had the strength advantage. If she tried to run, she would be able to forge ahead with the strength of her shoulders, but by forming the halter around her nose, her head would be pulled down, greatly reducing her pulling power.
With the rope in place and the farmer firmly holding onto the other end, he spoke to the dog, “OK, dog, let her go.” But the dog didn’t move.
Another man walked over and nudged the dog. Still, the dog held on, his eyes tightly closed. One man got down on his knees beside the dog and squeezed one of the dog’s front feet. Nothing worked. The more they did, the more determined was the dog.
I don’t know what took him so long, but finally, the dog’s owner arrived and spoke only one word to the dog, which instantly opened its mouth, releasing the cow. The dog’s owner snapped a chain in its collar and led it back to the loading dock. The cow’s owner led it back, he and the cow walking kind of stiffly.
The old folks used to say that knowledge learned from actual experience is stronger and lasts longer than that you get from books. I know that’s so because I will never forget the speed, power and discipline of a pit bulldog.
–Continued next week.–
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.