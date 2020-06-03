To our family, the entire Warren County community and beyond, I don’t know where to begin.
As many of you know, our peaceful lives turned upside down recently after we lost our restaurant to a massive fire. It has been a surreal time. Thankfully, our families are safe, which is absolutely the most important part of this whole experience. We are trying to keep all of the “what ifs” out of our minds.
We have to begin with a special thank you to the first responders who came to our restaurant. To the firefighters and the police of Warrenton, NC DOT, town of Warrenton Street Department, we cannot thank you enough for your heroic efforts to keep our family safe and for trying to limit the level of damage to our restaurant.
The compassion and generosity that have been shown to us started while the fire was still burning and continues each day. It has been overwhelming.
We certainly have a long road ahead, but it is so comforting to know that we are not alone. We are eternally grateful for everything the community has done for us. It may be a while before we get a chance to acknowledge friends, families and first responders individually, but know that we have seen every text, listened to every voicemail and read each email. We are truly humbled by it all.
What makes us feel at home is the people here in our community. And soon, when we return to town in our new building, we will come back to our restaurant with not only our families, but also the spirit of all of you who have helped us through this challenging time.
We will never forget the incredible support you have all given us. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.
AHMED IBRAHIM, Owner
Milano’s Italian Restaurant
Warrenton
