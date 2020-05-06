Dear Warren County citizens,
Keep up the good works of protecting yourselves and others. Warren County is a low COVID-19 count area. Thanks to the individuals, businesses and churches who have helped those citizens unable to get out on their own or needed food. We are a county that helps each other.
As we begin to get back to businesses gradually, please continue the protective health measures. Social distancing as much as possible, avoid large crowds, practice good hygiene, including frequently washing your hands, prevent coming in contact with others if you are sick or not feeling well. Warren County citizens’ protection of themselves and others has paid off; please don’t throw that progress away as we seek to resume some of our everyday activities. Protect our nursing homes and older citizens living alone.
Support our local businesses, which are the main engine of Main Street, Lake Gaston and the county. Our small businesses and employees out of work were hard hit. Hopefully, they will seek assistance from the various federal government agencies approving monies for them; be persistent and determined.
Unfortunately, our rural communities, businesses and individuals are slow to receive assistance, if at all. We certainly will not get assistance if we don’t aggressively seek. Our local agencies are available to assist you.
How inspiring and reassuring to see individuals, businesses and churches step up to provide needed services. These services include designing and sewing face masks, a new business arrangement to provide fresh food, other businesses offering deliveries, curbside service, or serving much-needed meals to seniors and children. Thank you. You did it because it was the right thing to do.
We give a big shout-out to The Warren Record. They have done a terrific job of bringing the community together through special reporting highlighting the activities of businesses, organizations and individuals servicing our county.
As we begin to face our new normal together, hopeful, we stay safe, stay strong and resolute in facing the future with faith, hope and confidence.
EVA CLAYTON
Littleton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.