As we approach National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, April 12-18, I’m inviting community members to take pause to appreciate our “first” first responders. These are the specialists who help us when we dial 911 for emergency service. At a time of panic and distress, these dedicated individuals keep us calm and focused to collectively respond in the thrust of a crisis. They guide the conversation to fully assess the situation and promptly dispatch needed resources. These skilled folks continue to coach us to function in any crisis situation. They are our lifeline for 20-30 minutes until help arrives.
Public safety telecommunicators are a vital link between us and medical, fire and law enforcement help. They’re standing by around the clock to aid us, and those we love, when things go awry. Take a few minutes to check out your county’s E-911 communications center link under the sheriff’s office on the Warren County website, warrencountync.com, for insightful program information.
I hope you never need their service, but please know they are there helping many in our community daily. If you’d like to show appreciation during this week of recognition for their compassionate and courageous service, drop a thank you note to your county team:
Warren County E-911 Communications Center, c/o Sheila Baskett, PO Box 678, Warrenton, NC 27589
PATRICIA DEJESU
LKG 911 Community Task Force
Littleton
